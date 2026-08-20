Listen Live
Close
News

Penn State Frat Boys Cut Cocaine As "Indoctrination"

Cocaine Proud Boys: Penn State Frat Boys Cut Coke As “Indoctrination”

Fraternity brothers and pledges at Penn State University were alleged to have cut and packaged cocaine as “indoctrination,” according to reports.

Published on August 20, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The university campus of Pennsylvania State University in winter.
Source: Dmitry Vinogradov / Getty

A investigation into two fraternities at Pennsylvania State University revealed an intricate drug trafficking operation where members and pledges were allegedly enlisted to cut and package cocaine for sale.

Fourteen individuals were criminally charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office on Monday (Aug. 17). Thirteen were members of the Delta Epsilon and Sigma Chi fraternities at Penn State during 2023 and 2024 when the trafficking took place – four of them are current students. One person, Paul Robinson, is the father of one of the alleged participants.

“This is very serious criminal conduct. There was nothing junior or childlike about this type of conduct,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday told the press at a news conference. “This was an upper-level trafficking organization for this region in Pennsylvania.”

The investigation, dubbed “Operation Drugs Unlimited,” began in September 2024 as a State College Police Department detective worked with confidential informants to learn how the cocaine was obtained, packaged and sold at Penn State. Sunday added, “In fact, according to the evidence uncovered, cutting and packaging cocaine was, for some pledges, an indoctrination into the fraternities.”

The investigation found that sales were made at social gatherings at parties and fraternity houses, but there was no evidence that drugs were packaged on Penn State’s campus grounds. Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson were named as the two principals who ventured to New York and Philadelphia to obtain the cocaine.

Robinson’s father was charged with felony evidence tampering, hindering apprehension and obstructing the investigation. Eight others were charged specifically with misdemeanor possession and drug paraphernalia offenses.

In a statement, Delta Upsilon Executive Director Justin Kirk said that the international fraternity was aware of the charges and that all who were involved with ties to the fraternity were expelled or suspended if they didn’t resign. The offices of Sigma Chi in Evanston, Illinois, didn’t respond to press inquiries for comment. 

Cocaine Proud Boys: Penn State Frat Boys Cut Coke As “Indoctrination” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

Lil Durk Judge Allows 6ix9ine Interview Clip Into Evidence Ahead Of Trial

Hip-Hop Wired
Apple Store

Leaked Video Reveals Apple's AirPods That Are Equipped With A Camera

Hip-Hop Wired
J. COLE BY DAVID PETERS

J. Cole Gives Cleveland One Of His Most Vulnerable Performances From The Fall-Off Tour

Hip-Hop Wired
Sen. Jon Ossoff

Sen. Jon Ossoff Draws MAGA Rage After Natalie Harp Trump Jab

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments
No Limit camo contest $1,000 & VIP concert experience banner with Ndlimit Records logo, camouflage clothing, and a person with sunglasses.
2 Items
Keisha Nicole Show  |  J. Bachelor

Camo Contest: Win $1,000 & 4 VIP Tickets to the Cash Money & No Limit Tour

Comments
Two bald men in sunglasses and jewelry standing in front of a building with "New Orleans" sign, promoting "Cash Money No Limit Tour
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Kicks Off in H-Town Sept. 11

Comments
The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind & Fire
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

Essence’s Top 50 R&B Songs Has Me Thinking About Who’s Taking the Crown

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close