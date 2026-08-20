10 Things We Know So Far From the Tupac Murder Trial

Source: Steve Eichner / Getty

The long-awaited trial over the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur is underway in Las Vegas. Here are 10 key things that have come out of the courtroom so far:

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is on trial. He is the only person ever charged in connection with Tupac’s killing. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Davis helped organize the shooting. They allege the attack was retaliation after Tupac and members of his entourage were involved in a fight with Davis’ nephew, Orlando Anderson, at the MGM Grand. Davis is not accused of pulling the trigger. Prosecutors say he helped plan the attack and provided the gun used in the shooting. Prosecutors are using Davis’ own past statements. His interviews and his 2019 memoir contain statements prosecutors say connect him to the shooting. A 2008 police interview can be shown to the jury. A Nevada judge ruled that prosecutors can use the recorded interview despite objections from the defense. The defense says Davis’ previous statements cannot be trusted. His attorneys argue that some of his claims were exaggerated or made to promote his book and make money. Tupac’s final moments have been discussed in court. A retired Las Vegas officer who rode with Tupac in the ambulance testified about what the rapper said after being shot. Jurors were shown graphic autopsy photographs. A forensic pathologist testified about Tupac’s injuries and the efforts made to save his life. Former gang member James “Mob James” McDonald was a witness. His testimony included questions about Davis and the events surrounding the shooting. The trial is expected to continue for several weeks. Prosecutors are calling witnesses as they try to prove Davis’ role in a murder that remained unsolved for nearly 30 years.

The big question now: Will the jury believe Davis’ past statements and the prosecution’s evidence, or will the defense convince them that his previous claims were exaggerated and unreliable?

The trial is still ongoing, so more details are expected to come out.