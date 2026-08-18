The 2026 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Red Carpet
Red Carpet Rundown: The Stellar Gospel Music Awards Brought The Praise And The Fashion
- The Stellar Awards have provided a national platform for gospel music for over 40 years.
- This year's winners reflect the expansive and diverse nature of the gospel genre.
- The red carpet showcased gospel's finest in bold, glamorous fashion.
For more than four decades, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards have provided a stage to celebrate gospel music and the artists who keep the genre moving forward. This year was no different.
The 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards took over the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 15 for an evening centered around faith, music, culture, fashion, and community. Appropriately themed “Feels Like Home,” the celebration was hosted by gospel heavyweight Kirk Franklin and brought together everyone from legendary voices to rising stars in the genre.
The Stellar Awards have held an important place in Black music since their founding in 1985. As the longest-running African American gospel music awards show on television, the ceremony has spent more than 40 years giving gospel artists, musicians, songwriters, and other creatives a national platform devoted specifically to their work and contributions.
The Stellar Gospel Music Awards’ Best Fashion Looks
This year’s winners reflected just how expansive gospel music has become. Darrel Walls took home Artist of the Year and Contemporary Male Artist of the Year, while Jonathan McReynolds earned Male Artist of the Year. Lisa Knowles Smith was crowned the Albertina Walker Female Artist of the Year, and Vincent Bohanan & SOV scored Album of the Year for Live in New York. Lecrae’s Reconstruction won Rap Hip Hop Gospel Album of the Year, while Jekalyn Carr earned Traditional Artist of the Year.
History was also made with the addition of the first HBCU Choir of the Year category, which went to the Fort Valley State University Choir featuring Loren Michelle and Tiffany Boone. Tasha Cobbs Leonard received the prestigious Aretha Franklin Icon Award, while Pastor Mike Jr. earned the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award.
And because praise and style have never been mutually exclusive, the red carpet gave us plenty to talk about, too. Gospel’s finest showed up in bold colors, dramatic silhouettes, shimmering details, and Sunday-best glamour, proving once again that when the gospel community gathers, the fashion deserves its own praise break.
Jump in below to see who fashionably showed up and showed out at the 41st Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards.
1. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tasha Cobbs Leonard wore this dramatic black-and-gold floor-length look, featuring an oversized collar, structured shoulders, and metallic detailing.
2. Andrea Williams
Andrea Williams showed up in an eye-catching pleated gown that commanded attention. The voluminous texture up top flowed into a sleek, floor-length bottom that gave both extravagance and excellence.
3. Keyla Richardson
Keyla Richardson wore a shimmering, curve-hugging silhouette covered in intricate beading that exuded pure glamour. She topped the look off with minimal accessories and a gorgeous, cropped pixie cut.
4. Kem
Kem wore a sharply tailored black-and-white tuxedo featuring a double-breasted white dinner jacket contrasted with black trousers. The artist accessorized with an oversized bow tie, statement shades, and a black pocket square.
5. Erica Campbell
Erica Campbell wore a vibrant chartreuse ensemble featuring an exaggerated off-the-shoulder top and coordinating wide-leg pants. She completed her look with a hot pink fuzzy statement bag.
6. Angel Taylor
Angel Taylor delivered high drama in a lace gown equipped with intricate swirling and bold shoulders. Her striking red lip provided the perfect pop of color.
7. Kirk and Tammy Franklin
The Franklins stunned in evening glamour looks, with Mrs. Franklin in a soft-lilac halter gown embellished with bling and Mr. Franklin matching her vibe in a black monochromatic look featuring tailored pants and a sheer lace shirt.
8. Kierra Sheard Keily
Kierra Sheard Keily was all about volume, texture, and drama at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards. The singer wore a gown featuring an emerald satin top with oversized sleeves and a black sequined skirt that added sparkle to her look. She finished the look with opera-length gloves and minimal accessories.
Red Carpet Rundown: The Stellar Gospel Music Awards Brought The Praise And The Fashion was originally published on hellobeautiful.com