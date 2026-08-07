Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

Raq Thomas: The Ultimate Fashion Icon

An Ode to the Fashion Killer: Celebrating Patina Miller’s Raq Thomas

As the series finale of 'Raising Kanan' airs, we're exploring the style and influence of Raq Thomas and how her 90s style makes her a certified fashion killer.

Published on August 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Raq's wardrobe reflects her ruthless dominance in the drug trade and South Jamaica's underworld.
  • Actress Patina Miller's portrayal of Raq celebrates the complexity and strength of Black women in leadership roles.
  • Raq's on-screen presence has deeply resonated with fans, inspiring them to see themselves as 'bosses' and 'beautiful.'
Patina Miller Raq Raising Kanan
Source: Starz / Starz

The ‘Raising Kanan’ tagline “Killers aren’t born, they’re raised” takes on a whole new meaning when you look at the wardrobe of Raquel “Raq” Thomas. In the world of South Jamaica, Queens, Raq isn’t just a queen pin—she’s a certified fashion killer. Her style story has become iconic and synonymous with the sharp click of over-the-knee boots. Truth is, it’s the shimmer of oversized bamboo earrings and the sleek silhouette of a body-hugging catsuit that says she means business.

As the series finale airs, it is only right to honor the baddie who makes being a villain look so fly. Played with fierce precision by Tony Award-winning actress Patina Miller, Raq is a masterclass in power and poise. Whether she is staring down mob leaders in a designer Medusa belt and a fresh roller set, or navigating the treacherous waters of the drug game, she does so with an unassailable grace. This grace has captivated viewers since day one.

Patina Miller Raq Raising Kanan
Source: Starz / Starz

Beyond the Screen

Of course, our love for Miller goes beyond the screen. As our HelloBeautiful February 2024 cover star, she reminded us that the strength she portrays as Raq is rooted in a very real understanding of Black womanhood. Miller herself knows the pressure of being a Black woman in a male-dominated industry. Yet, she embraces the challenge with the same iron will as her character.

“It’s important for women to see themselves as bosses, women to see themselves as beautiful,” Miller told us during her cover story. “Those things can coexist, and you can do both. Women do it all the time.” A philosophy baked into every scene of Raising Kanan. In these scenes, Raq owns her blackness, her beauty, and her sexuality without apology. 

The impact of this representation is felt deeply by the fans. Miller is frequently fueled by the messages she receives in her DMs from women thanking her for “representing the chocolate girls.” Raq may be imperfect, and her methods may be ruthless, but her dedication to her empire and her son reflects a complexity. This complexity is something that many Black women find deeply relatable.

Without further ado, let’s run back some of our favorite looks from the fiesty fashionista!

The gold accents are always so tea.

Sometimes you gotta knock your brother out while wearing a printed catsuit.

You see the material.

And this edit barely scracthes the surface.

Talk about classic.

The face card = LETHAL.

RAQ THOMAS FOR PRESIDENT.

An Ode to the Fashion Killer: Celebrating Patina Miller’s Raq Thomas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Cam'ron has some explaining to do. The photographer who took the iconic photo of him wearing a pink fur is suing him.

Cam’ron & Vic Mensa Clash Over Africa Comments

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Delivers Remarks At Red Rock Casino In Las Vegas

Old Yeller: Social Media Clowns Trump's New Wigpiece

Hip-Hop Wired
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Slides In 'Teen Mom' Rachel Beaver's DM, She Was All For It

Hip-Hop Wired
Atlanta Beltline Fest

Busta Rhymes Unveils J Dilla-Produced "SPAZZZ" Single

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Chris Tucker in a black leather jacket standing in front of a red background with the text "CHRIS TUCKER LIVE" and the date "Saturday, December 5th".
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Passes to see Chris Tucker LIVE at Smart Financial Dec. 5

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments
US-ENTERTAINMENT-GQ
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Tyrese Asks for Prayer: “My Soul Is Tired”

Comments
Orange and white stylized "W" logo for the Whataburger fast food restaurant chain.
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Whataburger Drops 76-Cent Deals in Houston

Comments
Two images: 1) Green bag with text "Amadise Winkle Engy-Zerro Verg-Foul" 2) Person in blue hooded jacket and sunglasses standing in dark setting.
Music  |  J. Bachelor

Mike Jones’ Iconic Phone Number Part of New Sprite Campaign

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close