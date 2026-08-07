Celebrity bodyguards that ended up at the center of high-profile lawsuits

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In recent years, several celebrity bodyguards, such as Fernando Flores, Carlos Christian, and Eugene Arreola, have taken their clients to court. These cases tend to be well-publicized, but settlement details are rarely disclosed.

Why do bodyguards resort to these measures? Simple: in executive protection, it’s all about maintaining relationships with your principals. These relationships might break down for many reasons, from unpaid wages to harassment.

Which Bodyguards Sued Their Celebrity Clients?

The visibility of these cases often depends on the client’s star power. Here are five examples of famous bodyguard cases that made the headlines.

1. Fernando Flores vs. Britney Spears

Flores vs. Spears was one of the earliest high-profile lawsuits involving protection specialists. Flores accused Spears of sexual harassment, claiming that she would often walk around nude or engage in sexual acts in his presence.

This led to a legal conflict that lasted two years and involved private mediation. In 2012, the case was settled privately before it could go to trial.

2. Carlos Christian vs. Lil Wayne

Christian accused Lil Wayne of assault and making threats with a rifle. According to Christian, it all started when the rapper wrongly accused him of taking photos. He then allegedly punched Christian in the ear and confronted him with an AR-15.

Lil Wayne’s camp denied the confrontation took place. The judge dismissed the case and ordered the bodyguard to pay $29.225.

3. Eugene Arreola vs. Johnny Depp

Depp is certainly no stranger to celebrity legal issues. This one involved Arreola, a former LAPD pro, suing him for unpaid wages and working in unsafe conditions. Arreola’s duties allegedly involved supervising “unstable individuals.”

When Arreola raised concerns about the job, his hours were supposedly cut. The matter resulted in a conditional settlement, but the details weren’t released.

4 Moshe Benabou vs. Justin Bieber

As far as bodyguard legal troubles go, assault is fairly common. This is what led to Benabou filing a claim against Bieber in 2013. The key incident occurred when the singer repeatedly punched Benabou in the chest, then fired him on the spot.

This potentially sticky dispute was settled amicably in 2014. Bieber’s attorney said that both parties were satisfied with the resolution.

5. Marc McWilliams vs. Kris Jenner

McWilliams sued Jenner for making unwanted sexual advances toward him. He claimed Jenner groped him while they were in her Bentley, touching his groin and thigh. According to him, he was fired for complaining about the incident.

Unlike most personal security scandals, McWilliams himself requested to dismiss the case. It’s unclear whether the dismissal involved a financial component.

What Can We Learn From Celebrity Bodyguards?

Even if you’re not protecting a Hollywood A-lister, these lawsuits contain several key lessons that can help you avoid trouble at work. These include:

Be aware of power dynamics at work

Don’t be pressured into unpaid overtime

Stay away from any unsafe or illegal situations

If you do end up suffering a workplace injury, you should consult personal injury trial lawyers right away. They’ll know how best to protect your rights.

Celebrity Bodyguards Made Easy

Celebrity bodyguards face plenty of challenges, from long hours to physical danger. However, it’s often the client that’s their biggest worry. If professional boundaries break down, legal battles are a common outcome.

Interested in more celebrity news and gossip? Keep reading our entertainment content to keep track of the latest stories!