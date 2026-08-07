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NE-YO Recalls Helping Mom Retire

After landing a major payday for writing Mario’s “Let Me Love You,” NE-YO knew exactly who he wanted to help first.

Published on August 7, 2026
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NE-YO is reflecting on one of the most meaningful moments of his career — being able to tell his mother she no longer had to work.

During a July appearance on The Zach Sang Show, the 46-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about his close relationship with his mother, Loraine Smith, and the sacrifices she made while raising him.

NE-YO also confirmed that his 2008 hit “Miss Independent” was inspired by his mother. He recalled growing up surrounded by strong women who were never waiting to be rescued.

“These were not dames in distress,” he said, describing the women in his family as the type to change tires, open pickle jars, squash spiders and take out the trash.

When his mother learned the song was about her, NE-YO said she “cried like a baby,” calling it “a beautiful moment.”

But perhaps the most emotional memory came years earlier, when NE-YO was able to help his mother retire. After receiving his first major songwriting check for Mario’s 2004 hit “Let Me Love You,” he called his mother while she was at work.

“I told her to get in her car. ‘Turn on your car and drive home. You never have to go back into that building ever again in your life,’” he recalled.

NE-YO said being able to give his mother that freedom was a defining moment.

“If you could ever do that for your mom, that’s a defining moment,” he said. “It gives you motivation.”

The singer is now entering a new chapter of his career with Highway 79, a country-inspired album released in July. He has also praised Nashville for embracing his attempt to blend his R&B roots with country music, saying the experience has been “the exact opposite” of the warnings he received about the industry.

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