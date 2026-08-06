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Cheapest Places To Retire In 2026

Retiting is something most working folks look forward to after years of working, here are the cheapest places to retire in 2026.

Published on August 6, 2026
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  • Affordable cost of living is a key factor for retirees in these top-ranked cities.
  • Cities in Texas and the Midwest dominate the list, offering lower housing costs.
  • Population sizes range from small towns to mid-sized cities, providing variety for retirees.
Two senior women sitting on park bench laughing
Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

Retiting is something most working folks look forward to, especially as years of working. Retiring in one of these cities below could make your retierment even better with the amonut of money you would save in your wallet.

TRENDING: ChatGpt Ranks The Cost Of Living In All 50 States

In the 2026 best places to retire rankings over 800 cities were analyzed to find the best cities, this was based on median gross income and annual housing cost for morgage-paying homeowners.

TRENDING: America’s 10 Cheapest States To Live In 2026

Here are the best cities to retire in for 2026-2027 ranked in order

El Paso

Population: 28,815

Average Commute: 15 minutes

Median Home Value: $185,757

Median Monthly Rent: $632

Median Household Income: $59,054

Decatur, IL

Population: 69,684

Average Commute: 15 minutes

Median Home Value: $96,124

Median Monthly Rent: $655

Median Household Income: $52,207

Bay City, MI

Population: 33,089

Average Commute: 19 minutes

Median Home Value: $101,958

Median Monthly Rent: $638

Median Household Income: $49,407

Harlingen, TX

Population: 72,886

Average Commute: 16 minutes

Median Home Value: $155,400

Median Monthly Rent: $695

Median Household Income: $56,271

Mission, TX

Population: 89,975

Average Commute: 18 minutes

Median Home Value: $186,063

Median Monthly Rent: $777

Median Household Income: $64,502

Enid, OK

Population: 50,560

Average Commute: 13 minutes

Median Home Value: $151,830

Median Monthly Rent: $686

Median Household Income: $64,163

Brownsville, TX

Population: 186,263

Average Commute: 19 minutes

Median Home Value: $152,932

Median Monthly Rent: $696

Median Household Income: $52,151

Laredo, TX

Population: 260,595

Average Commute: 18 minutes

Median Home Value: $205,446

Median Monthly Rent: $790

Median Household Income: $65,655

Wichita Falls, TX

Population: 103,458

Average Commute: 12 minutes

Median Home Value: $170,194

Median Monthly Rent: $783

Median Household Income: $61,366

Pharr, TX

Population: 81,513

Average Commute: 20 minutes

Median Home Value: $138,152

Median Monthly Rent: $805

Median Household Income: $53,156

Midland, MI

Population: 42,828

Average Commute: 14 minutes

Median Home Value: $206,176

Median Monthly Rent: $790

Median Household Income: $77,812

Springfield, IL

Population: 114,736

Average Commute: 16 minutes

Median Home Value: $168,387

Median Monthly Rent: $789

Median Household Income: $66,436

McAllen, TX

Population: 145,364

Average Commute: 18 minutes

Median Home Value: $192,309

Median Monthly Rent: $836

Median Household Income: $63,159

Edinburg, TX

Population: 107,859

Average Commute: 18 minutes

Median Home Value: $188,759

Median Monthly Rent: $795

Median Household Income: $59,621

Fort Smith, AR

Population: 90,741

Average Commute: 15 minutes

Median Home Value: $199,968

Median Monthly Rent: $686

Median Household Income: $55,754

Saginaw, MI

Population: 44,642

Average Commute: 16 minutes

Median Home Value: $63,350

Median Monthly Rent: $661

Median Household Income: $39,403

Battle Creek, MI

Population: 52,222

Average Commute: 15 minutes

Median Home Value: $150,558

Median Monthly Rent: $762

Median Household Income: $54,493

Council Bluffs, IA

Population: 62,957

Average Commute: 17 minutes

Median Home Value: $184,120

Median Monthly Rent: $769

Median Household Income: $65,298

Broken Arrow, OK

Population: 118,039

Average Commute: 21 minutes

Median Home Value: $251,425

Median Monthly Rent: $1,019

Median Household Income: $88,906

Paducah, KY

Population: 27,475

Average Commute: 13 minutes

Median Home Value: $161,025

Median Monthly Rent: $650

Median Household Income: $52,193

Decatur, AL

Population: 58,009

Average Commute: 18 minutes

Median Home Value: $216,822

Median Monthly Rent: $662

Median Household Income: $62,214

Youngstown, OH

Population: 60,887

Average Commute: 17 minutes

Median Home Value: $75,483

Median Monthly Rent: $578

Median Household Income: $36,498

Springdale, AR

Population: 90,882

Average Commute: 18 minutes

Median Home Value: $301,710

Median Monthly Rent: $851

Median Household Income: $70,798

Anderson, IN

Population: 56,531

Average Commute: 20 minutes

Median Home Value: $123,238

Median Monthly Rent: $717

Median Household Income: $49,956

Victoria, TX

Population: 65,065

Average Commute: 15 minutes

Median Home Value: $200,767

Median Monthly Rent: $968

Median Household Income: $70,645

Cheapest Places To Retire In 2026 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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