Boosie Badazz Opens Up About His New Network, New Music, and Next Moves

Boosie's events create a vibrant atmosphere, celebrating Southern culture.

Boosie is expanding his business by launching his own platform with original films and a Nipsey Hussle documentary.

Boosie encourages young artists to leave smaller cities and move to bigger markets to protect their futures.

✕

When Boosie stops by, you already know the energy is going to be different. The Baton Rouge legend recently pulled up to Posted on the Corner with hosts Incognito and DJ Misses, and the whole room was buzzing before he even sat down. Billed as “the biggest show in the city,” the conversation moved from the block to the boardroom without missing a beat.

Boots, Dukes, and Black Excellence: Boosie’s Events Are a Whole Vibe

Boosie broke down his upcoming “Dukes and Boots” trail ride and that legendary “All White” pool party out at the estates. If you know Southern culture, you know a good trail ride is more than an event — it’s a whole vibe. Boosie is leaning into that history and giving folks a reason to link up, dress up, and celebrate together.



Music, of course, took center stage too. His album My Deepest Thoughts shows a side of him that goes way past one lane. “You can’t single me out as this kind of rapper,” he told the hosts. “I can make you dance, I can make you fight, I can make you cry.” That range is exactly why fans keep coming back after all these years.Her debut project, Taffy Land, is out now with 12 tracks. Taffy described it as a full look into who she is as an artist. “Just giving everybody more insight of the artist that I am and what I’m bringing to the table,” she said. The first record she cut for the album was her breakout smash “Feeling on My Body,” followed by “Kissing and Cuddling” and “Bill Money.” She recently shot the video for “Kissing and Cuddling” too, executive producing the whole thing herself and linking with Chicago choreographer AJ in the Making.

More Than a Rapper: My Deepest Thoughts and the Range That Sets Boosie Apart

The Boosie Network drops August 22nd. He’s building his own platform stacked with original films, a documentary featuring rare Nipsey Hussle footage, and even a cartoon. Boosie isn’t just making content; he’s building ownership. And he had the receipts to prove the model works: “I spent 150 on my struggle. And I made $6.5 million. That’s a flip.” That’s the kind of math that turns heads.

TRENDING STORY Travis Porter Talk Hip-Hop Legacy: “We’re the Influencers”

TRENDING STORY Boosie on His C Murder Brotherhood, New Music & His Relentless Hustle

He also got real with the younger generation coming up. His advice to artists in smaller cities was blunt: leave. With so much jealousy and danger tied to local success, he encourages new talent to move to bigger markets and protect their futures. It’s tough love, but it comes from experience.

Cash Money, No Limit, and No Filter: Boosie on Tour and On the Record

Boosie confirmed he’s part of the nationwide Cash Money vs. No Limit tour, a matchup of two Southern powerhouses that longtime fans have been waiting on. Nostalgia and new bags all in one package.

You can’t have a Boosie interview without a hot take. On Diddy, he kept it honest, predicting the mogul will bounce right back to his old lifestyle: “Those who said they wouldn’t go to a party, watch where they be at that party.”

READ MORE STORIES:

Boosie Badazz Opens Up About His New Network, New Music, and Next Moves was originally published on blackamericaweb.com