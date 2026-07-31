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Soulja Boy Offers Kai Cenat The Taper & Fade In Online Rant

Soulja Boy Angling For A Boxing Match With Kai Cenat, Called Him Clone

In a series of back-to-back tweets, Soulja Boy unleashed a series of insults in the direction of popular streamer Kai Cenat.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Soulja Boy has exuded extreme confidence as both an entertainer and public figure, using his platform in sometimes aggressive fashion. Taking to X, Soulja Boy called out Kai Cenat, challenging his younger counterpart to a boxing match.

Soulja Boy, 36, took to X and fired off a triplet of tweets referencing Kai Cenat, continuing their issues from earlier this summer connected to the Streamer University platform.

“You a b*tch @KaiCenat,” read the first of the tweets. Draco followed that with, “You a clone @KaiCenat they swapped u out with Diddy,” and concluded the jabs with, “I challenge yo short p*ssy ass to a boxing match weak ass n*gga @KaiCenat.”

Back in June, Soulja had words for Cenat because he wasn’t invited to join Cenat’s massive Streamer University activation. Soulja threatened that if he weren’t included on the roll call for the streaming event, he’d direct his ire at Cenat. Soulja took shots at Cenat during a livestream after discovering DDG was let into the university.

Soulja did attempt to join the Streamer University event but was headed off by security guards. It would be safe to assume that this is why Soulja Boy has beef with Kai Cenat.

Photo: Getty

Soulja Boy Angling For A Boxing Match With Kai Cenat, Called Him Clone was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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