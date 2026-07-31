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C.J. Stroud’s Training Camp Walk and Outfit Have the Internet Talking

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is trending again—but this time it has nothing to do with footbal

Published on July 31, 2026
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Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is trending again—but this time it has nothing to do with football. When Stroud arrived at training camp, social media quickly lit up with comments about his laid-back walk and the clothes he was wearing.

The viral videos sparked thousands of reactions, with some people joking about his swagger and fashion choice, while others defended the Pro Bowl quarterback, saying people were making a big deal out of nothing. Many fans pointed out that athletes should be judged by their performance on the field, not by how they walk into practice or what they wear.

On Good Morning H-Town on 97.9 The Box, JMac and Young Jas weighed in on the viral conversation, asking listeners whether the internet was simply having fun or taking the jokes too far.

One thing is certain: C.J. Stroud has everyone’s attention before the season even begins. Now Texans fans are hoping the only thing people will be talking about in a few weeks is his play on the field.

What do you think? Were people just having fun, or did the comments about his walk and outfit go too far?

Check out the video below to see JMac and Young Jas discuss the viral moment on Good Morning H-Town

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