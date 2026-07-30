Listen Live
Close
News

Ming Li Opens Up About Her Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Ming Li Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship With Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s sister, Ming Li, opens up about their complicated relationship and why the two have kept their distance over the years.

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj’s Sister, Talks About Going To Cardi B Concert, “Picking Sides”
Source: @mingluanli / Instagram

Nicki Minaj’s sister, Ming Li, opens up about their complicated relationship and why the two have kept their distance over the years.

While their sisterhood has been the subject of public scrutiny, Li says she now has a better understanding of why things haven’t always been easy between them. During a recent sit-down with No Jumper, she explained that some of the tension stemmed from speaking about her sister publicly early in her career.

“She probably got mad because she didn’t want me to basically talk about her and stuff like that, which I do 100% respect. It’s just at that time it was my first interview. Regardless, people were still going to ask me about my sister.”

Earlier this year, Li spoke with Hip-Hop Wired about the backlash she received after attending a Cardi B concert. Given the longtime beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, many fans felt she shouldn’t have been supporting her sister’s op.

“I wasn’t trying to be shady. I felt like at the time I was hanging out with my friends and they wanted to go out, and I wanted to go out too. I’m not staying in the house by myself, so it was either drink, go outside, and have fun, or stay in the house, be bored, watch TV, I ain’t doing that. Everyone that was hating or me or loving me before that was still following me. I feel like at the end of the day no matter what I do it’s gonna either be a blessing or a curse when it comes to my sister.”

Later in the No Jumper interview, Li shared that she now understands why hr sister has to maintain boundaries with people. She acknowledged that Nicki Minaj has to protect her energy and be mindful of who she allows into her circle because of her level of fame. 

Ming Li Opens Up About Her Complicated Relationship With Nicki Minaj was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

A woman with curly black hair wearing a black outfit and large hoop earrings poses in front of a pink and white backdrop with the text "THE IMPACT ATLANTA".

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Hip-Hop Wired
Late Senator Lindsey Graham Memorialized In Washington DC

Snoozer-In-Chief Trump Mars Lindsey Graham's Funeral

Hip-Hop Wired
US-POLITICS-TRUMP

Trump's Reflecting Pool Vandal Story Collapses In Court

Hip-Hop Wired
Ways and Means Treasury Priorities

Trump-Connected Ohio Congressman Max Miller Faces Domestic Violence Allegations

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
WSS
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win a $100 Gift Card for Back to School Shopping from WSS!

Comments
A billboard advertisement featuring a smiling man in a suit pointing at the viewer, with text promoting a "Car Wreck? Get Brian" operation backpack giveaway event on July 25 in Houston, TX.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Attorney Brian White’s ‘Operation Backpack Giveaway!’ Returns July 25

Comments
The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Comments
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

Comments

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close