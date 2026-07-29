RHOA Revelations: Kelli Potter Says She 'Set The Standard' For Fellow Housewives, Reveals What Sparked Shamea's Scotland Showdown With Porsha

Source: Paras Griffin/ Prince Williams

Kelli Potter brought the confidence and #RHOA revelations to her recent appearance on Carlos King’s Reality With The King, and she wasn’t holding anything back, including her thoughts on “setting the standard” for her castmates.

“I’ve already had it all,” said the entrepreneur.

During the July 28 interview with the media mogul, the Nana’s Chicken & Waffles owner reflected on her explosive season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her headline-making feud with Porsha Williams, why she believes she set a new standard for the franchise, and the real reason she thinks Shamea Morton finally reached her breaking point with her former friend. She also shared why she’d love to see Kenya Moore return to the series.

Kelli Potter on Reality With The King: Kelli Potter says she changed the game on #RHOA and isn’t afraid to stand up for herself.

The conversation kicked off with Kelli looking back at her fiery showdown with Porsha Williams that nearly turned physical earlier this season.

Fans will remember the now-infamous dinner where the two Housewives traded explosive accusations. Kelli accused Porsha of sleeping with “every Nigerian in Atlanta,” prompting Porsha to fire back by claiming Kelli had “f–ked everybody,” including a “married a** man” she alleged was a married preacher.

Carlos praised Kelli for standing her ground during the heated exchange, and Kelli made it clear she’s never been one to back down.

“It’s never been a scary bone in my body. And you will know that. I don’t give a f__k. I’m going to say exactly what I want to say and I’mma say exactly how the f__k I feel at all costs with anybody.”

She added:

“Yes, we’ll fight. I’ll pick up a f__king chair if I need to, but that’s just what it is. You can’t think that you can say what you want to say to me and I’m not going to say something back to you.”

From there, Kelli shifted the conversation from the drama to her lifestyle, insisting that viewers are only now getting a glimpse into the “fabulous” life she’s always lived.

“I have been fabulous my whole life. I was the f__king line leader in kindergarten. Okay. I was wearing Manolo Blahnicks in high school. Dolce & Gabbana in high school…I have always been that f_king girl. I had reindeers at Christmas…. Like, listen, this has always been my life.” Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

She continued:

“I’m just now starting to film it and show the world. And y’all coming down on the f__king roofing of my life… But when it comes to my life, you better scroll back on Instagram and see.”

Kelli also dismissed the idea that she joined #RHOA hoping to emulate any of the women already on the cast. According to her, she had already achieved everything she wanted long before Bravo came calling. She believes she set the standard for the glitz and glam the ladies now have on the show.

“It’s nothing that they had that I wanted. I’ve already had it all. I’ve had the life. I didn’t need their lives,” she told King boldly. “I mean, if you look at it, I came in my first season and really set the standard for a lot of these ladies. I mean, when it comes to fashion, when it comes to content, they weren’t doing content in Season 16. Nobody had their own videographer and photographer. Elliot and I have been working together for eight years.”

Kelli proudly continued:

“Prior to me even filming, when it came to events, I always did events. You can look back on my page. I didn’t host an event at William Sonoma because of being on this show. No, I’ve hosted several events with William Sonoma prior to being on the show. When it comes to Balman, I hosted a birthday party in Balman. Shut down the store. These women couldn’t do that because they really don’t shop in the stores.”

She added:

“When it came to police escorts, I’ve always had a police escort. Like security. I mean, these things for me, it’s just like this is a joke for me. I just feel like maybe they don’t want to give me my flowers, but I set a lot of standards for these ladies.”

Kelli even claimed her arrival on the show elevated everyone’s style game, saying she helped some of the women connect with stylists.

“They needed it… And I love that for them. They should. You should be spending the money. Y’all make enough. You should be. You should be reinvesting in yourselves and your careers.”

Kelli wants Marlo and Kenya back.

While discussing former Housewives, Kelli gave Marlo Hampton her flowers for the unforgettable event she threw in Phipps Plaza in Season 4 and called Marlo both “fabulous” and “real.” She also admitted she’d love to see Kenya Moore make her return to the franchise.

Although Kelli entered the show as a friend of Brittany Eady, she revealed she had developed a genuine friendship with Kenya Moore before the veteran Housewife’s exit.

Source: Prince Williams / Wireimage

“And let me just tell you this because I know everybody’s like, ‘Ah, you’re friends with Brit.’ Listen, at the end of the day, yes, I was friends with her, but I was truly creating a friendship with Kenya. And me and Kenya had a real connection in regards to truly getting to know each other and having so many things in common.”

She continued by explaining exactly why she respects Kenya.

“I look at Kenya as a big sister. I think that she is smart. I think that she is talented. I think that she’s an amazing mom. And I think she’s a great entrepreneur. No matter where she is now, what I love about her is she did what she wanted to do. And nothing beats a failure but a try, right? And that’s one thing that I admire about her. She was never a negative person in regards to me just coming in and just like putting that big wing out and saying, ‘Hey you might want to do this. You might want to do that. You might want to keep it real. Keep it honest.’ You know, like just truly being genuine and being a genuine person. And that’s what I like about Kenya. I would love for her to be back.”