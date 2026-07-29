Maleigh Zan’s Georgia Roots, Global Dreams, and What’s Next

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When Maleigh Zan pulled up to Posted on the Corner with hosts Incognito and DJ Misses, the energy said it all. This Georgia girl came to talk her come-up, her purpose, and where she’s headed.

Maleigh Zan calls herself both an artist and a healer, and she says the healing came first. “You kind of gotta get that energy to become the artist,” she told the crew. Raised in Atlanta after being born in Savannah, she credits her mom for putting her on India Arie and all things neo soul. That “Video” energy being your true, authentic self set the tone for everything she creates today.

The Come Up

Her story started small, in a home studio with a friend who brought his equipment through. From there, the moments got bigger. Now signed to Gamma, Malizane found herself in an LA session with LA Reid and Larry Jackson, with her mom right there beside her. “I’m like, mom, don’t cry. This is real life,” she laughed. Her first real show? South by Southwest, a day she celebrated with a one of five Louis Vuitton bag and a matching tattoo with her best friend and manager. Talk about living in the moment.

Her latest single, “Such a Time” featuring Ania, is the record she’d hand any new fan first. Built on the nostalgia of growing up in Atlanta, it’s her story wrapped in vacation vibe rooftop energy. The favorite lyric? “I never know the way, had to make a way.” As she put it: “We don’t know the way. We got to make our own way. We can’t wait on nobody.”

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What’s Next

Beyond music, she’s eyeing acting. She spent a year and a half in London working one-on-one with a coach on a script, and she dreams of a modern-day Girlfriends or Sex and the City, feminine energy, all the girls, all the vibes.

For the fans coming up behind her, Malizane keeps it real: “Go your own pace. Stay true to yourself. It’s your life, your path, your journey. Sometimes you gotta walk that road alone.”

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Maleigh Zan’s Georgia Roots, Global Dreams, and What’s Next was originally published on blackamericaweb.com