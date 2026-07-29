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Bodycam Video Shows Tony Romo’s OWI Arrest in Milwaukee

Bodycam footage provides a closer look at the events leading to former Dallas Cowboys star Tony Romo's arrest on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is seen in newly released bodycam footage from his July 23 arrest in Milwaukee on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI), offering a detailed look at the traffic stop that led to his detention.

The video, obtained by NBC 5 DFW and WFAA, begins with a Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulling Romo over on southbound Interstate 43 after allegedly making an unsafe pass. When asked where he was coming from, Romo initially said he was visiting his grandparents before clarifying that he had been at a golf course and was on his way to meet them.

The deputy asked Romo whether he had consumed any alcohol, and he replied, “Zero,” explaining he had been participating in an amateur golf event. After being asked to perform field sobriety tests, Romo requested to contact his lawyer before eventually stepping out of the vehicle. He was handcuffed and transported to a police station.

According to the footage, the deputy told Romo she observed red, glassy eyes, detected the odor of alcohol and found several small bottles of liquor in his backpack, though Romo denied drinking them.

At the station, Romo declined to take a preliminary breath test, saying attorneys had advised him never to do so. Officers informed him they would seek a search warrant to obtain a chemical test because of his refusal.

Authorities said Romo performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21. In Wisconsin, a first-offense OWI is generally handled as a civil offense rather than a criminal charge. Romo later withdrew from the Texas State Open, where he had been scheduled to compete.

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