Cease & Desist Drama: Jamal Bryant Says Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Tried To Silence His Dissertation Doubts As Marc Lamont Hill Interviews Her University's 'President'

Cheyenne Bryant issued a cease-and-desist to Pastor Jamal Bryant who apologized for platforming her

The president of her alleged university claims he gave her a doctorate to 'validate her self-fulfilled prophecy'

The university has only existed since May 2026 and the president says he granted her a degree to provide 'proof' of her credentials

The saga surrounding “Dr.” Cheyenne Bryant has reached a new degree of dysfunction, as the “president” of the “university” she attended is now publicly defending her amid some cease-and-desist drama.

Source: Prince Williams/ Robin L Marshall/ Earl Gibson III/

Over the weekend, Pastor Jamal Bryant took time away from the pulpit to reveal that he had been hit with a cease-and-desist letter, authored by Bryant herself, after he apologized for platforming her amid questions about her credentials. The New Birth Missionary Baptist Church leader claimed that the letter was not sent by legal counsel but was signed and delivered by Bryant, who eerily ended the correspondence saying, “govern yourself accordingly.”

Chile.

“Over a month ago, I came to you and apologized for platforming Dr. Cheyenne Bryant,” he began the video posted to Instagram. “I felt I had a responsibility considering that my sister is the former president of the American Psychological Association, one of the youngest to ever hold that position. Not soon after that, I received an email, a cease-and-desist not to mention her name or to speak to the controversy. Not from anyone who was barred, it was from Cheyenne Bryant herself.”

He continued,

“I said ‘I’m gone walk away, I do not want to be a part of Black on Black crime’. So, I let it go. Never addressed it. Never mentioned it again. Until yesterday.”

Pastor Bryant went on to reveal that he’d received an email from a man who identified himself as Dr. Jaquel Pitts, the alleged president of Indiana Southwest Christian University. Pitts claims that he personally defended Cheyenne Bryant’s PhD thesis in “theocentric psychology,” but that he could not send over her transcripts due to fear of violating the school’s Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) laws.

Mmm.

Things only got progressively more bizarre Saturday when Marc Lamont Hill entered the chat and invited “president” Dr. Jaquel Pitts onto his show to talk about Indiana Southwest Christian University, the school where Cheyenne Bryant reportedly matriculated.

The findings from the interview were telling, including that ISCU has only been in existence since May 2026 and that Pitts gave Bryant a degree to “validate her self-fulfilled prophecy” of being a psychologist.

“So, for this particular case, we decided to offer a doctor of psychology degree,” Pitts explained. “This is a very profound case, just to give some background on why I made this decision; this has been a talked-about matter for a consecutive amount of years. I took the initiative upon myself because she has two honorary doctorate degrees; I took the initiative to give her an earned doctorate degree. In her interviews that she possesses online, she says, ‘I’m a doctor of psychology,’ so that was the primary reason that the degree was called the Doctor of Psychology because I wanted to validate her self-fulfilled prophecy.”

He continued,

“Also there are individuals who doubted the validity of her degree so I said ‘ok, you know what? I’m gonna step up and I’ll grant her a degree’ and now there’s proof that she actually has a degree.”

Well, that gives an entirely new meaning to “if you believe it, you can achieve it.” Hill also made sure to clarify why her transcripts cannot be made public, nor her thesis, and Pitts doubled down on not violating the school’s FERPA laws, though he did send over an image of her alleged diploma.

To make matters even more baffling, “Dr.” Pitts also contacted DJ Vlad to defend his former “student.”

At this point, see you in the operating room, “Dr.” Bryant!

Cease & Desist Drama: Jamal Bryant Says Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Tried To Silence His Dissertation Doubts As Marc Lamont Hill Interviews Her University's 'President' was originally published on bossip.com