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You're Making Her High: Cardi B Says Her Mom Is 'Insufferable' After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons--She So Gassed Up'

You're Making Her High: Cardi B Says Her Mom Is 'Insufferable' After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons–She So Gassed Up'

The internet decided that Cardi B's mother is twinning with Toni Braxton and now the rapper says she won't let anyone forget it. Yes, Mama B!

Published on July 25, 2026
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Cardi B is confirming that the Internet is making her mom, Clara Almánzar, “high” like living legend Toni Braxton’s song by comparing her to the stunning songstress.

Three images of women in stylish outfits: a woman in a leopard print dress, a woman in a gray dress, and a woman in a white suit.
Source: FJLON3/Mega/Prince Williams

The original Little Miss Drama first started feeling her oats when comedian Joel James pointed out the striking resemblance between her and Braxton.

“Don’t she look like Toni Braxton?” he asked in April, posting Clara’s picture alongside Toni’s. “You don’t see it? She look like she bout to go unbreak a b*** heart!”

Though some fans disagreed with the comparison more than enough of them shared the same sentiment, and it quickly became a viral conversation.

The Official Little Miss Drama Tour Concert After Party Hosted By Cardi B
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Now Cardi is speaking out and confirming that her mother was more than flattered by the comparison.

“Bro ever since yall said that a couple months ago my mom been insufferable,” Cardi wrote on X. “She so gassed up and happy.”

Who wouldn’t feel like that girl being compared to the stunning songstress? At least we now know where Cardi gets her beauty from. When it comes to hot mamas, the “Bodega Baddie” knows all about that life as she is always balancing motherhood alongside being a diva.

In related Cardi news, her tweet came on the heels of her rumored new boo, Nigerian-German soccer player Maduka Okoye’s baby mother, causing quite a stir online by alleging he doesn’t take care of their kids and regularly cheated on her with other women and some men. She also alleged that Okoye was abusive towards her throughout their relationship.

As previously reported, Cardi said she has no plans to remain single despite the drama surrounding her last two romantic interests; Maduka and her baby’s father, Stefon Diggs.

“I’ve been seeing some suggestions and y’all be like, ‘Oh, I want her to be single. I want her to be focused on herself. I want her to be this.’ Bitch, I’m not going to be single for the rest of my life,” Cardi said. “I was single throughout my whole [Little Miss Drama] tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything.”

Mama gotta have a life too!

You're Making Her High: Cardi B Says Her Mom Is 'Insufferable' After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons–She So Gassed Up' was originally published on bossip.com

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