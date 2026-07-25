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Lebron’s Final Decision Philly Bound

After weeks of speculation, LeBron James has finally made his decision

Published on July 25, 2026
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LeBron James
Source: Nike / NIke

After weeks of speculation, LeBron James has finally made his decision.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer announced that he is joining the Philadelphia 76ers for what he says will be the final chapter of his legendary career. James revealed that he seriously considered retirement after last season but ultimately decided he still has the passion to compete for another NBA championship.

“This is my last decision,” James wrote on social media. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. I still want to work, grind, compete, and have a chance at winning another championship.”

The 41-year-old leaves the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons and now joins a talented Philadelphia roster led by Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown. The move instantly makes the 76ers one of the favorites to contend for the NBA title.

James has won four NBA championships, four MVP awards, and is the league’s all-time leading scorer. Now, he’ll look to add one more championship before bringing one of the greatest careers in basketball history to a close

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