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Chris Brown Awaits Sentencing After U.K. Guilty Plea

Chris Brown pleaded guilty Friday to an affray charge stemming from an alleged altercation at a London nightclub in 2023, while more serious charges against the singer were dropped.

Published on July 26, 2026
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Chris Brown pleaded guilty Friday to an affray charge connected to an alleged altercation at a London nightclub in 2023, bringing a key development in a case that has been under legal review for more than two years.

The 37-year-old singer entered the plea during a brief hearing at Southwark Crown Court in London. His co-defendant, rapper HoodyBaby, whose real name is Omololu Akinlolu, also pleaded guilty to the same charge.

BRITAIN-US-MUSIC-CRIME-COURT
Source: BROOK MITCHELL / Getty

The case stems from an incident at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair district on Feb. 19, 2023. Prosecutors alleged Brown assaulted Abraham Diaw during a confrontation that was reportedly captured on the club’s surveillance cameras. According to court filings, Diaw claimed he was struck over the head with a bottle of Don Julio 1942 tequila.

Brown and Akinlolu had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm. Prosecutors later dropped those charges, along with an offensive weapon charge against Brown, leaving the affray count as the remaining criminal offense.

Brown was arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police in Manchester in May 2025 and was later released on £5 million bail. The bail agreement allowed him to continue the European leg of his Breezy Bowl XX tour under conditions requiring him to surrender his passport upon arrival in each country.

Diaw also filed a civil lawsuit against Brown in 2023, alleging he suffered severe injuries during the incident. Court records show Diaw requested the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice last month, preventing it from being refiled.

Brown is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on the affray conviction on Oct. 26.

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