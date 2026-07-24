Detective Links Yella Beezy Lyrics to MO3 Murder Case

Prosecutors are relying in part on rap lyrics and public statements as they build their case against Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, who has been indicted in connection with the 2020 killing of fellow rapper MO3.

During recent court testimony, Detective Eric Barnes said he reviewed several of Yella Beezy’s songs, including “Hitters,” “Keep It in the Streets,” and “On Your Head,” and concluded that the lyrics were consistent with what investigators believe was a murder-for-hire plot targeting MO3.

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According to testimony reported by NBC5, Barnes also highlighted the relationship between Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, and alleged gunman Kewon White. The detective told the court that White appeared onstage with the rapper shortly before MO3’s death, which Barnes said demonstrated a significant level of trust between the two men.

Barnes further cited comments Yella Beezy made during a DJ Vlad interview in which the rapper said he needed to “get his lick back.” The detective testified that investigators believe the remark referred to the alleged plot that ultimately led to MO3’s killing.

MO3, born Melvin Noble, was fatally shot on a Dallas interstate in November 2020 after authorities say he was chased by White and another individual in a vehicle. Prosecutors allege MO3 exited his vehicle and attempted to defend himself with a firearm before he was shot multiple times. He was 28.

Yella Beezy has denied wrongdoing, and the charges against him remain allegations. The case continues as prosecutors present evidence intended to link the rapper to the fatal shooting.