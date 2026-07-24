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Drake Trolls LeBron With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” Shirt

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Drake may have taken another shot at his former friend, LeBron James.

Published on July 24, 2026

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Drake may have taken another shot at his former friend, LeBron James.

While the basketball world waits to see where King James will play next, Drizzy appears to have other things on his mind. During his NOCTA Manor event, the OVO rapper unveiled a new T-shirt from his clothing line that reads, “The only LeBron I rate is Juan.”

The shirt seemingly references Spanish padel star Juan Lebròn Chincoa while throwing an alleged jab at the NBA legend. Needless to say, social media quickly connected the dots.

The latest troll is just another chapter in what’s become one of Hip-Hop’s most unexpected fallouts. Drake and LeBron were once very close, before the shift occurred.

That all appeared to change once the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar beef popped off. As battle lines were drawn throughout the industry, LeBron was spotted enjoying Kendrick’s “Not Like Us” on multiple occasions, a move many fans believe created the division.

Earlier this year, LeBron’s longtime business partner Rich Paul suggested that reconciliation between the two isn’t off the table.

“At the end of the day, I think it’s important for adults to really reconcile down the road and stay out of that… I don’t get involved in any of that. For me, it’s just about allowing time to pass and hopefully, people can reconcile their differences”

At this point, Drake doesn’t seem ready to let up on his former friend.

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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