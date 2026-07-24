Five of My Favorite Tequilas to Celebrate National Tequila Day

Lunazul Tequila is an affordable, smooth, flavorful option.

Don Julio and Casamigos are crowd-pleasing tequila brands.

Clase Azul provides a luxurious tequila experience.

Source: CKO Digital / General

Tequila is easily my favorite liquor because it is just so much fun! There is nothing like ordering a refreshing house-made tequila cocktail, taking a few shots with your friends and watching the entire party turn up. It is also one of the reasons I love Houston’s Tacos & Tequila Festival so much. Tacos and tequila together? You really cannot go wrong. Since today is National Tequila Day, you already know I will be celebrating with a drink—or two—so I decided to share five of my favorite tequilas.

First on my list is Lunazul Tequila from Mexico. It is an affordable, smooth, golden agave spirit with notes of caramelized fruit, ginger and pepper. Lunazul tastes great without costing a ridiculous amount of money, which makes it perfect when you want a quality tequila while staying within your budget. It is super smooth, flavorful and dependable. You can never go wrong with a bottle of Lunazul.

Another favorite—and probably everybody’s favorite tequila—is Don Julio. Whether you prefer the Blanco, Reposado or Añejo, you can never go wrong with a bottle of Don Julio. It tastes good, it looks good sitting on the table and it immediately lets everybody know what kind of night you are about to have. When Don Julio comes out at the party, you already know somebody is eventually going to put that bottle over their head and start pouring shots!

Casamigos is another obvious choice. When you need something that will make just about everybody at the party happy, grab a bottle of Casamigos. It is smooth, easy to drink and mixes perfectly with almost anything. You can use it in a margarita, mix it with juice or simply take it straight as a shot. Casamigos is one of those reliable bottles that keeps the party going without requiring too much thought.

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When you are feeling a little fancy-shmancy, Clase Azul is the tequila to bring out. Let’s be honest: a huge part of the experience is the beautiful presentation. There is nothing like spending a little extra money, pouring some fancy tequila and enjoying it with your friends. The bottle itself is a centerpiece, and of course, it has that bell on top—so do not forget to ring it when the bottle is finished! Clase Azul is for the nights when you want the drinks, the pictures and the entire experience to feel luxurious.

Finally, when you are shopping on the more affordable end, Milagro is another tequila that will not let you down. It comes in Silver, Reposado and Añejo varieties, and each option delivers great flavor without completely emptying your wallet. Mix the Silver with orange juice and a little grenadine, and you have the perfect tequila sunrise. It is simple, refreshing and ideal for celebrating National Tequila Day at home.

Those are five of my favorite tequilas, but I also have one bottle I would personally stay away from: Patrón. I do not know whether it is because Patrón was everywhere during the early 2000s or because I simply do not enjoy the taste anymore, but I had entirely too much of it during my younger days. At this point, I do not even want to go near it! There are too many other smooth and delicious tequilas available for me to revisit those memories.

Whether you are pouring Don Julio shots, mixing a Casamigos margarita, ringing the Clase Azul bell or making an affordable Milagro tequila sunrise, National Tequila Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy one of the most entertaining spirits around. Just remember to drink responsibly, stay hydrated and make sure you have a safe way home. Cheers! Bennett Knows.