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Chad Hugo Drops “Jumpupw!nya” With Tierra Whack & Leikeli47

Chad Hugo Drops “Jumpupw!nya” With Tierra Whack & Leikeli47

With Chad Hugo dropping his first solo track ever, the producer enlisted talented Tierra Whack and Leikeli47 for the new drop.

Published on July 23, 2026

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US-ENTERTAINMENT-GOLD GALA

Chad Hugo staked his claim to fame alongside his former bandmate and fellow producer Pharrell Williams as The Neptunes and N.E.R.D. Now, Chad Hugo is on his own and has enlisted a pair of talents in Tierra Whack and Leikeli47 for his new single, “Jumpupw!nya.”

Chad Hugo, 52, has long split with Pharrell Williams, who both got their start in Virginia and crafted several huge hits and a strong following as a unit. However, Hugo has kept his production chops sharp, working with  Brent Faiyaz this year for the singer’s Icon album.

Hugo teased the release of the new song via social media, and it was apparent the excitement was there. While he’s been billed as a feature in recent times, this is his first marquee release.

“My first EVER solo track drops in 24 hours,” Hugo shared on July 21, while mentioning a link in bio.

Complete with a video, “Jumpupw!nya” is now here, and the zany but inventive visuals match Hugo’s aggressive production that bear some similarities to the work he’s done before.

Both Whack, who is on a tear right now with her new Whack’s Museum project, and Leikeli47, a talented artist as well, deliver strong verses. Above all, Hugo looks like he’s having fun on the track, which gets in and out in under two minutes.

Check out Chad Hugo’s “Jumpupw!nya” video below.

Photo: Getty

Chad Hugo Drops “Jumpupw!nya” With Tierra Whack & Leikeli47 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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