Phone Distraction Costs Charlie Woods in Playoff

Charlie Woods’ bid to reach the match-play portion of the U.S. Junior Amateur came to a disappointing end Wednesday after a fan’s phone camera shutter interrupted a pivotal shot during a sudden-death playoff at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The 17-year-old son of golf legend Tiger Woods was among 14 players competing for the final two spots in the tournament’s 64-player match-play bracket following the stroke-play qualifying rounds. According to reports, Charlie faced a critical moment on a par-5 hole when he attempted to reach the green in two shots.

Source: Ryan Lochhead/PGA of America / Getty

As Woods prepared to hit his third shot, the sound of an iPhone camera shutter rang out during his backswing. A fan-recorded video shared on social media captured Charlie reacting with visible frustration, saying, “Really, man?” before dropping his club. He went on to make a bogey, ending his chances of advancing.

Eli Wessel of Indianapolis and Hudson Kutchma of Westfield, Indiana, claimed the final two match-play positions.

Despite the setback, Charlie continues to build his competitive résumé as one of golf’s rising young talents. The Florida State University commit has steadily gained experience in elite amateur events while receiving guidance from his father, 15-time major champion Tiger Woods.

Earlier this summer, Charlie caddied for friend Miles Russell during U.S. Open final qualifying in Florida. Last year, he also attempted to qualify for the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic but did not advance beyond the pre-qualifier.

Although another opportunity slipped away, Charlie Woods remains one of the most closely watched young golfers as he continues pursuing a path similar to his father’s.