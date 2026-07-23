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Legendary Luke Skywalker Prop Sells for $3.75 Million

The iconic lightsaber and severed hand prop from The Empire Strikes Back has become the most expensive screen-used Star Wars prop ever sold at auction.

Published on July 23, 2026

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A piece of Star Wars history has set a new auction record after Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber and severed hand prop from the climactic duel in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back sold for $3.75 million.

Heritage Auctions announced the sale on Wednesday, July 15, calling it the highest price ever paid for a screen-used Star Wars prop at auction.

The prop was used by Mark Hamill during the unforgettable Cloud City lightsaber battle with Darth Vader in the 1980 blockbuster. The scene culminates with Vader revealing, “I am your father,” before severing Luke Skywalker’s hand in one of cinema’s most iconic moments.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AUCTION-STAR WARS
Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

The sale surpasses the previous Star Wars auction record, set in September 2025 when a Darth Vader lightsaber used in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi sold for $3.654 million through Propstore.

Heritage Auctions executive vice president Joe Maddalena described the artifact as “one of the most important surviving Star Wars artifacts in existence,” noting that it represents the emotional climax of the film and a defining moment in movie history.

The prop consists of a modified Graflex flash unit fashioned into Luke’s lightsaber, along with the original severed-hand effects rig created by legendary makeup artist Stuart Freeborn. The practical effects piece was built from a cast of Hamill’s hand in 1979, allowing filmmakers to create the dramatic sequence entirely with in-camera effects years before digital visual effects became commonplace.

The record-breaking sale highlights the enduring appeal of Star Wars memorabilia and the growing demand for authentic screen-used props tied to the franchise’s most memorable scenes.

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