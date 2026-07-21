Dennis Rodman Reveals People Bet on his Death

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has never been afraid to talk about the highs and lows of his life, but one story he shared left many people shocked.

Rodman revealed that during a difficult period in his life, he walked into a Las Vegas casino and saw something unbelievable — people were reportedly placing bets on when they thought he would die.

The five-time NBA champion said the moment made him look at his life differently. Known for his wild personality, unique style, and nonstop media attention, Rodman admitted that many people expected him to crash because of the way he lived.

Instead, Rodman says he is still standing and continues to move forward. The former Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons star has been open about his struggles after basketball, including the challenges that came with fame, pressure, and living life in the spotlight.

Rodman became one of the most famous athletes in sports history, known for his incredible rebounding, defensive skills, championship runs, and unforgettable personality.

Now, “The Worm” says his story is bigger than the headlines. It’s about surviving, proving people wrong, and showing that your past does not have to define your future.