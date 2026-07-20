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Heartbroken Messi Congratulates Spain After World Cup Final

Lionel Messi called the pain of Argentina's World Cup final defeat "immense" before congratulating Spain on its championship victory in a gracious Instagram post.

Published on July 20, 2026

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Lionel Messi shared an emotional message Monday after Argentina’s heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final, reflecting on both the pain of defeat and the pride he feels in his team’s remarkable tournament run.

The 39-year-old Argentine captain, making his sixth World Cup appearance, posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram one day after the reigning champions were denied a second straight title. Messi admitted that the loss would take time to overcome.

“The pain is immense, and it will take time for this wound to heal,” Messi wrote, according to an English translation of his post. He also thanked supporters across Argentina and praised the determination of a squad that reached consecutive World Cup finals.

Messi highlighted the team’s resilience throughout the tournament, recalling the comeback victories and the unity that developed between the players and their country. “Today it’s hard to fully appreciate what we accomplished,” he wrote, “but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals.”

SOCCER: JUL 19 FIFA World Cup 26 Final - Spain v Argentina
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Argentine star also expressed gratitude for the messages he received from fans, saying the team once again brought the nation together in shared pride.

Despite the disappointment, Messi ended his post with a gracious tribute to Spain, congratulating the newly crowned champions on their victory.

Messi was visibly emotional on the field at New York New Jersey Stadium following Sunday’s final. He finished the tournament with eight goals and was among the contenders for the Golden Boot, though France’s Kylian Mbappé claimed the award after scoring 10 times.

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