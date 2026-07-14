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Rip Judy World: Houston Hip-Hop Mourns Rising Star

Houston’s music community is mourning the loss of rising rapper Judy World, who was killed in a stabbing incident in southeast Houston.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

Houston’s music community is mourning the loss of rising rapper Judy World, who was killed in a stabbing incident in southeast Houston.

According to court records, Judy World, whose real name was Krystal Jordan, was involved in an altercation on Bat Sheva Lane. Houston police responded to the scene and found Jordan suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Kayla Wynita Rodgers, who has been charged with manslaughter in connection with Jordan’s death. Officials say Rodgers remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

Friends, family, and fans are remembering Judy World as a talented artist who was building her name in Houston’s hip-hop scene. She leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter.

The Houston rap community continues to pay tribute as they remember Judy World and the impact she made through her music.

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