Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Black Mother Shoots, Kills Man Found Under Daughter's Bed

Black Mother Charged With Murder After Shooting Man She Found Under Her Daughter’s Bed

Kendra Scott, 36, allegedly came home to find a man in her daughter's bedroom hiding under the bed, told him to get out, then shot him as he left.

Published on July 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A Black mother in Memphis, Tennessee, is facing a first-degree murder charge after shooting a man she said she found hiding under her daughter’s bed. 

Headshot of a Black woman with a serious expression, wearing a black shirt against a gray background.
Source: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office / Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

WLBT reports that police responded to a call about a shooting in the early hours of Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found a man lying dead in the front yard with a gunshot wound to back of the head. 

Memphis police posted the following on Friday:

On July 16, 2026, at approximately 1:50 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Travis Rd.

Officers made the scene and observed a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Kendra Scott, 36, was arrested on the scene and was later charged with First Degree Murder and Employing a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

According to WLBT, Scott told police, “I did what I had to do.” 

Scott’s daughter reportedly told police that she had invited the man into the home and said her mother had warned her that if she ever brought a boy into the house, her mother would “put a hole in his ass.”

According to Law & Crime, Memphis police identified the man as 20-year-old Rodderius Morton. 

Law & Crime reports that the girl invited the man inside the home at 1 a.m., and when Scott returned at 1:30 a.m., she was allegedly knocking loudly on the door and asking “Who’s at my house?”

More from Law & Crime:

The girl went on to tell investigators that she was afraid of Scott because the defendant was visibly angry and toting a gun, police said. The girl also said Scott had previously told her: “If I see a boy in the house, then I will put a hole in his a—.”

Eventually, the girl opened the door and let Scott inside the residence, according to the charging document. At this time, Morton was hiding under the bed in the girl’s room, police said.

As Morton tried to leave, Scott found him and the two began to argue, the girl told law enforcement. The argument quickly devolved to Scott yelling at the victim to “Get out of my house, b—,” according to the affidavit. Then, the man made it to the front porch.

But Scott was allegedly right there with him, according to the charging document. The girl said she then heard a single shot ring out.

Scott is being detained at the Shelby County Jail without bond. She has a scheduled court hearing on Monday.

Black Mother Charged With Murder After Shooting Man She Found Under Her Daughter’s Bed was originally published on bossip.com

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Hip-Hop Wired
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane, Court Documents Claim

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Bryson Tiller Houston
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win $250 for Gas PLUS Tickets to See Bryson Tiller LIVE Oct. 15

The Mayor's Back 2 School & Health Fair event poster. It lists giveaways, health screenings, and other services on August 1st from 8am-2pm at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, TX.
Events  |  cshannon

The Mayor’s Back 2 School & Health Fair

Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Graphic shows a sneaker, laptop, and text "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS".
Contests  |  theboxhouston Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Crime Scene
Good Morning H-Town  |  J-Mac

Rip Judy World: Houston Hip-Hop Mourns Rising Star

Houston Block Party
27 Items
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

713 Day 2026: Amazing Discounts, Deals & Events in H-Town

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close