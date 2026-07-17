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Post Malone Previews New Track, Fuels Return-to-Rap Speculation

A social media teaser featuring unreleased music has sparked speculation that Post Malone's next project will embrace the hip-hop sound of Stoney and beerbongs & bentleys.

Published on July 17, 2026

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Post Malone may have found major success in country music, but the chart-topping star is signaling that a return to the sound that launched his career could be on the horizon.

On July 16, the 31-year-old singer and rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, shared a teaser on social media featuring an unreleased track that immediately caught the attention of longtime fans. In the video, Malone sings along to the song while relaxing with a cigarette and a beer, hinting that his next musical chapter could lean heavily into the hip-hop and melodic rap style that first made him a global star.

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“That one mofo that don’t know when to leave…” Malone joked in the caption, a message many fans interpreted as a nod to his early musical era.

The tease comes nearly a year after the release of F-1 Trillion, Malone’s country debut album, which topped the Billboard 200 and showcased his versatility as an artist. While the project expanded his audience, many listeners have continued to express nostalgia for the sound of his breakthrough albums Stoney and beerbongs & bentleys, which helped establish him as one of the defining voices of modern hip-hop and pop.

Malone has previously reassured fans that he has not forgotten his roots. In May, he announced a delay to his Big Ass Stadium Tour with Jelly Roll so he could finish work on his upcoming double album, The Eternal Buzz. At the time, he specifically referenced Stoney, telling fans he had not forgotten the era that launched his career.

The timing of the teaser adds to an already busy period for Malone. He was recently announced as the headliner for the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony and continues his worldwide tour schedule through Australia and New Zealand later this year.

For fans hoping for a return to the artist behind “White Iverson,” Malone’s latest preview suggests the comeback may be closer than ever.

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