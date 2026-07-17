Unsplash.com royalty-free image #A_0C42zmz1Q, 'People dancing in a club while a DJ is playing electronic music with lasers' uploaded by A J. (https://unsplash.com/@antoinejulien), retrieved from https://unsplash.com/photos/people-dancing-inside-room-with-green-lights-A_0C42zmz1Q on July 17th, 2026. License details available at https://unsplash.com/license – image is licensed under the Unsplash License

The wildest rapper birthday parties ever thrown are Drake’s 35th birthday and Cardi B’s birthday bashes. DJ Khaled also hosts out-of-this-world birthday parties, and Lil Wayne does as well for milestone birthdays.

CNBC reports that people spend an average of $56 on gifts for adults’ birthdays, and most bashes are fun and exciting, but not too extravagant. When it comes to rappers’ birthdays, though, you can count on them to turn these days into special events.

Drake’s 35th Birthday

When he turned 35, Drake threw a birthday party that reflected his reputation for celebrating on a massive scale. This bash featured:

Custom decor

Extravagant floral displays

Gourmet catering

Celebrity guests

A towering cake

High-profile athletes, musicians, and influencers attended. This, combined with the personalized touches, made the celebration feel more like a private awards show rather than a birthday party.

Drake’s events have helped redefine celebrity birthday expectations. He’s proved that for today’s biggest rappers, birthdays are opportunities to reinforce their brand just as much as celebrate another year.

Cardi B’s Birthday Bashes

No matter which birthday celebration you look at, Cardi B doesn’t disappoint. She rarely celebrates quietly, and her birthday parties have become synonymous with excess. These things regularly dominate headlines after each celebration:

Lavish themes

Designer fashion

Elaborate balloon installations

Live performances

Extravagant gifts

One year, her husband Offset even surprised her with a customized Rolls-Royce, and other birthdays featured stacks of cash, diamond jewelry, and celebrity-packed guest lists.

Love 97.9 The Box? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Besides the luxurious touches, Cardi’s parties are also known for embracing bold aesthetics that match her larger-than-life personality. They often feature dramatic color palettes, custom stage setups, and social-media-ready photo opportunities with lighting rental for special events.

DJ Khaled’s Birthday Parties

DJ Khaled is better known as a producer and hype man more than a traditional rapper, but his birthday celebrations are legendary within the hip-hop world. His events often resemble red-carpet premieres, complete with:

Luxury yachts

Waterfront mansions

Fireworks

Gourmet dining

Performances from some of the biggest names in music

Khaled’s parties showcase his trademark positivity and larger-than-life personality, as they blend luxury with heartfelt moments. His family plays a central role, with wife Nicole Tuck and sons Asahd and Aalam frequently incorporated into the festivities.

Guests can expect elaborate dessert tables, custom-designed cakes, and premium entertainment.

Lil Wayne’s Milestone Birthdays

You’ll definitely get a rapper party for Lil Wayne’s birthdays, and they often double as major music industry gatherings. The main attractions are his milestone birthdays, though, as they’ve featured:

Exclusive nightclub takeovers

Surprise performances

Champagne-filled VIP sections

Appearances from artists across multiple generations of hip-hop

He doesn’t just focus on luxury decor, though. Lil Wayne’s parties emphasize music, with live DJ sets and impromptu performances frequently becoming the night’s biggest attractions. Fans even see rare reunions between artists who don’t regularly appear together in public.

Get Inspiration From These Rapper Birthday Parties

If you’re into extravagance and lavishness, then you’ll want to emulate these rapper birthday parties. While you may not have the same budget, you can certainly still bring certain elements to life.

Check out more of our site to keep reading interesting articles.