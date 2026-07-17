Famous rappers who survived serious car accidents

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In serious car accidents, all it takes is a split second for your life to change forever. Famous rappers like Kanye and The D.O.C. know that all too well.

For many hip-hop artists, surviving a car crash has been a wake-up call. For others, it served as an inspiration to take their art to the next level. Either way, they can consider themselves very fortunate to still be with us.

Which Rappers Survived Serious Car Accidents?

No vehicle accident is pleasant, but some of them are particularly severe. Here are four examples of notable car crashes involving famous rappers.

1. Kanye West

In October 2022, Kanye West fell asleep at the wheel of a rented Lexus following a draining studio session. Though he avoided the worst outcome, his jaw was so fractured that it had to be wired shut for six weeks.

Incredibly, Yeezy was back in the studio a mere two weeks later. He ended up recording the song Through the Wire, which got nominated for a Grammy.

2. Rod Wave

You may also know Through the Wire as a Rod Wave single. In 2020, Wave crashed his brand-new Corvette C8 into a cement pole. Once he recovered, he paid tribute to Kanye in his own version of the track, which also became a hit.

If you’re familiar with the song, you’ll know the wreck resulted in lacerations and internal bleeding. Even so, Wave refused to stay in the hospital.

3. The Notorious B.I.G.

After leaving a recording session in 1996, The Notorious B.I.G. ended up in a car wreck. It resulted in his left leg being shattered, causing Biggie to rely on a cane for the rest of his life and contributing to his “Big Poppa” image.

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The crash also forced Biggie to spend three months in a hospital. He used this time to work on one of the greatest hip-hop albums of all time, Life After Death.

4. The D.O.C.

If there’s a non-fatal celebrity car accident that changed the rap industry, it’s The D.O.C.’s crash in 1989. It severed his vocal cords, leaving him with a raspier voice. He evolved into a major songwriter, contributing to artists such as:

Dr. Dre

Snoop Dogg

Eazy-E

N.W.A.

What Can We Learn From These Rappers?

Rappers and the general public may live in different worlds, but there are some universal lessons to learn from their struggles. These include:

You can turn adversity into creative fuel

Your lifestyle can catch up with you fast

Accidents can help you prioritize what truly matters

If you were injured in an accident, it’s also important to ensure that your rights are protected. Houston car accident lawyers can help you work out the full scope of your losses and get the compensation you deserve.

Serious Car Accidents and You

The bottom line: serious car accidents can have a major impact on anyone. Whether you’re a famous rapper or your average Joe, one mistake can be fatal. The best way to stay safe is to stick to all road safety rules.

At 97.9, we specialize in keeping tabs on the rap industry. Keep reading our content to get the latest rap and hip-hop news as it happens!