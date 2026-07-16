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Post Malone Joins Star-Studded FIFA World Cup Finale

Post Malone will headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony, joining a lineup of entertainment stars celebrating the tournament's historic finish.

Published on July 16, 2026

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Post Malone is set to take center stage at one of the biggest sporting events in the world after being announced as the headlining performer for the FIFA World Cup 2026 closing ceremony.

England v Argentina: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup 2026
Source: Richard Sellers/Allstar / Getty

The Grammy-nominated singer and rapper will perform ahead of the FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The pregame celebration begins at 1:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff, as the tournament wraps up after 39 days of competition featuring 48 national teams across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA said the ceremony will combine music, culture and football in a global celebration before the tournament’s champions are crowned. FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Post Malone’s performance is designed to capture the excitement of the moment as fans around the world turn their attention to the championship match.

The performance marks another major milestone for Post Malone, who has become one of music’s most successful crossover artists by blending hip-hop, pop, rock and country. His latest album, F-1 Trillion, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and marked his first full-length country project. He also boasts a string of diamond-certified hits, including “Rockstar,” “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “Congratulations” and “Better Now.”

Post Malone joins an already star-studded entertainment lineup that includes Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams and IShowSpeed.

The World Cup Final will also feature FIFA’s first-ever halftime show, with performances by Shakira, Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Coldplay in an 11-minute production curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. The championship match is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live worldwide.

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