Tornado Touches Down in San Antonio, Damage Reported

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A tornado touched down near The Rim in San Antonio Wednesday morning, causing damage in the area, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado crossed Interstate 10 between The Dominion and Shavano Park after it was first reported around 7:50 a.m. in Shavano Park.

The storm impacted an area near The Rim, one of San Antonio’s largest shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use developments. Located on the city’s Northwest Side near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604, The Rim is home to major retailers, restaurants, hotels, apartments, offices, and entertainment venues, making it one of the region’s busiest commercial areas.

Officials are assessing the extent of the damage following the tornado. Residents in the area are encouraged to remain weather aware as additional rounds of heavy rain and storms move through the region.

The National Weather Service continues to monitor conditions and provide updates as more information becomes available.