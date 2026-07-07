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Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony for $18 Million

Hip-hop legend and super producer Jermaine Dupri is taking legal action against Sony Music Entertainment

Published on July 7, 2026

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The American Society Of Composers, Authors And Publishers (ASCAP) 26th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals
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Hip-hop legend and super producer Jermaine Dupri is taking legal action against Sony Music Entertainment, claiming he and his company So So Def Recordings are owed more than $18 million in unpaid royalties and damages.

The lawsuit alleges that Sony failed to properly account for and pay royalties connected to some of the biggest artists and projects connected to So So Def, including Xscape, Da Brat, Kris Kross, Jagged Edge, Usher, Mariah Carey, Bow Wow, J-Kwon, and Bone Crusher.

Dupri, who helped define the sound of ’90s and 2000s hip-hop and R&B, says the dispute comes after decades of business between So So Def and Sony. His legal team claims a review of the company’s accounting revealed royalty issues that had not been resolved.

The lawsuit claims Sony underreported certain royalties and failed to properly account for income connected to music releases. Dupri is seeking at least $18 million, along with additional damages, interest, and legal fees.

The case shines a light on a bigger issue in the music industry: how artists, producers, and record labels track money from classic albums, streaming, and international sales years after the music is released.

Jermaine Dupri’s So So Def Records helped create some of hip-hop and R&B’s most memorable moments. Now, he is fighting to make sure the business side of his legacy is handled properly.

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Da Brat Sony Xscape

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