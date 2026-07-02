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Chloe Bailey Reflects on Discovering an Ex’s Infidelity

The singer recalled finding telltale signs of cheating, leaning on her godmother for advice, and why she decided to keep quiet until the following morning.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Chloe Bailey is opening up about how she discovered a former partner had been unfaithful — and why she chose to keep the discovery to herself, at least for one night.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, released Wednesday, July 1, the singer revealed that she learned about the unnamed ex’s alleged cheating through multiple sources. Fans sometimes sent her direct messages with information, others contacted her godmother, and Bailey also noticed clues on her own, including an eyelash extension and a hair tie she knew weren’t hers.

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Rather than confronting her partner immediately, Bailey said she took a photo of the eyelash extension and texted her godmother, whom she described as her “voice of reason.” She joked that while her godmother helps keep her calm, her younger sister, Halle Bailey, “will have me crash out.”

Bailey admitted she intentionally waited until the next morning to bring it up, explaining with a laugh that she “still wanted my night of cuddles.”

“I peeped it and I kept it quiet till the next morning,” she said, later joking, “I’m that toxic.”

When she finally confronted her ex, Bailey said he denied being unfaithful.

The conversation also touched on revenge after heartbreak. Asked whether she’d ever cheated in return, Bailey said her version of “cheating” was simply responding to messages from people she had previously ignored.

Outside of her personal life, Bailey recently spoke about supporting sister Halle Bailey as they continue building their individual careers. Her latest film, Strung, is now streaming on Peacock.

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