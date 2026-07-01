From 112 to the One Voyage Cruise: Q Parker’s Journey and Upcoming Performance

Q Parker's 30-year career shows his drive, determination, and lessons learned through peaks and valleys.

Q Parker is establishing himself as a standalone brand, looking forward to adding more 'Q Parker years' to his legacy.

Q Parker's upcoming album 'Evolution of Romance, Volume 2' and performance on the One Voyage cruise will delight fans with his signature romantic R&B.

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Q Parker is not slowing down. Thirty years into a career that began with 112 and has evolved into a full-scale solo romance movement, the self-proclaimed “romance dealer” sat down with Love and R&B host KG Smooth to talk legacy, new music, and what fans can expect when he takes the stage at the Love and R&B Lounge aboard the One Voyage 2026 cruise.

“There’s people that I need to deal this romance to,” Q said with a laugh when KG asked if he ever rested. “It ain’t no rest for the weary. We got to keep this thing going.”

That drive has carried Q Parker for three decades. This year marks the 30th anniversary of 112’s self-titled debut album, a milestone he doesn’t take lightly. “Anytime you do something for 30 years, it shows there had to have been some drive, some determination, some focus, some lessons learned from peaks and valleys,” he reflected. While he honors what he built with his brothers in 112, Q is proud of his growth as a solo artist. “I hope people are starting to see Q Parker as a standalone brand,” he said. “I’m looking forward to adding some Q Parker years to those 30.”

His Solo Movement

His solo movement began in 2012 with The Manual, and it’s only grown stronger. His album Evolution of Romance has delivered hit after hit, from “Big” to “Keep On Loving” to the current single “Put It On.” KG didn’t hold back his praise. “This is the most incredible R&B album you have heard in a long time. Everything we grew up with, this man puts in this album.”

And Q isn’t slowing down. He revealed that Evolution of Romance, Volume 2 is on the way, with the first single dropping this summer. He also recently returned to the popular Cadillac Chronicles, Brian Freeman’s live-singing platform. “I’m grateful and blessed I could run it back a second time,” Q shared.

Upcoming Performance On One Voyage

The biggest news? Q Parker will bring his romance straight to the water, performing in the Love and R&B Lounge aboard the One Voyage 2026 cruise, sailing October 26 through November 1. A cruise fan himself, Q offered some friendly advice for first-timers: pack your Dramamine, and pace yourself on the drinks.

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Ready to join the community for an unforgettable week at sea? Book your cabin at Onevoyagecruise.com or call 214-495-1963, and use promo code LOVE.

As Q put it best: “If real R&B and romantic music is what you like, then I am your romance dealer. I’m your guy.”

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Set Sail on the One Voyage Cruise, a True Party with a Purpose

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to see a laundry list of legendary artists in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Q Parker, Eric Benét, T.I., Rick Ross, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike J, and more, enriching experiences. Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com or call 214-495-1963

From 112 to the One Voyage Cruise: Q Parker’s Journey and Upcoming Performance was originally published on blackamericaweb.com