30 Things to Do for Fourth of July Weekend in Houston

Source: City of Houston / City of Houston Houston is turning up for Fourth of July weekend, and if you’re staying in the city, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate. From major fireworks displays and live concerts to family festivals, comedy shows, rooftop date nights, and free outdoor experiences, July 3 through July 5 is packed with options across Houston and surrounding areas like The Woodlands, Sugar Land, and Pearland. RELATED: Win a Family Trip to Big Rivers Waterpark CONTEST: Win $250 For Gas PLUS Ella Mai Tickets Whether you want to catch the massive Freedom Over Texas celebration downtown, experience the official FIFA Fan Festival Houston in EaDo, enjoy free performances at Miller Outdoor Theatre, or spend the weekend at Discovery Green, there’s something for every vibe. Scroll below for your guide to 30 things to do in Houston this Fourth of July weekend.

Source: City of Houston / City of Houston 1. Freedom Over Texas The Shell Freedom Over Texas celebration in Houston is taking place at Eleanor Tinsley Park along Buffalo Bayou on July 4th, from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This year’s event will feature Keith Urban, Collective Soul, and Los Lonely Boys. Tickets are $15, kids 12 and under get in free, and the night closes with one of Houston’s biggest fireworks shows.

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty 2. FIFA Fan Festival Houston The official FIFA Fan Festival takes over EaDo at 2301 Dallas Street all weekend with match watch parties, DJs, food vendors, and interactive soccer activities. It’s free and one of the biggest attractions in the city right now.

Source: General / Big Rivers Waterpark 3. Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures Big Rivers in New Caney is hosting a full Fourth of July celebration featuring water rides, zip lines, lazy river fun, and a fireworks show. A perfect family escape if you want to cool off. WIN A FAMILY FOUR PACK OF TICKTS TO BIG RIVERS IN JULY!

4. Baytown Red White and Boom Baytown’s annual Red White and Boom celebration returns July 4th with live entertainment, food trucks, and a fireworks finale over the water at Bicentennial Park.

5. Miller Outdoor Theatre Let freedom ring and celebrate the red, white, and blue with your Houston Symphony as we bring our annual celebration of America’s birthday to Miller! Our Star-Spangled Salute, presented by Spec’s/Spec’s Charitable Foundation, features patriotic performances of fan-favorites like 1812 Overture, The Stars and Stripes Forever, and America the Beautiful followed by a grand finale that lights up the night sky with a breathtaking firework display!

Source: General / Jazzy Sunday 6. Discovery Green Discovery Green will be active all weekend long with family-friendly attractions, splash pads, lawn games, and public art installations. It’s one of the best spots downtown if you want a more relaxed holiday vibe without spending much money. Located near multiple restaurants and bars, it’s also a good pregame destination before heading to nearby fireworks or nightlife events.

7. Red Hot & Blue Festival – THE WOODLANDS The 29th Annual Red, Hot & Blue Festival and Fireworks Extravaganza is the Greater Houston area’s premier Independence Day celebration . Taking place on Saturday, July 4, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM in The Woodlands, the event features free family fun, live music, and one of the largest fireworks displays in Texas. Key Event Details Cost: Free admission When: Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM Where: Multiple locations throughout The Woodlands (Town Green Park, Waterway Square, Northshore Park, Hughes Landing, and Rob Fleming Park)

8. Prospect Park If you’re looking for a food stop this Fourth of July weekend, Prospect Park is closing out crawfish season with its Suck Dat Head Crawfish Finale. The weekend special runs July 4th and 5th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features 5 pounds of crawfish for $14.99 and 2 snow crab clusters for $14.99. It’s one of the better food deals in the city and a solid move if you want to kick off your holiday weekend with seafood, drinks, and a patio vibe before heading to fireworks or nightlife.

9. Sugar Land Town Square Celebration Sugar Land Town Square offers one of the cleanest and most walkable suburban holiday experiences in the Houston area. The celebration usually includes live music, patio dining, family activities, and nearby fireworks displays, making it ideal for both families and couples. With plenty of restaurants and bars surrounding the square, it’s easy to turn this into a full night out.

10. Pearland Celebration of Freedom Pearland’s annual Celebration of Freedom is a strong option for those south of Houston who want a full Fourth of July experience without heading downtown. The event features live entertainment, food vendors, kids’ activities, and a fireworks finale. It’s designed for families, but there’s enough going on for adults looking for a laid-back holiday night too.

11. POST Houston Rooftop Fireworks Watch POST Houston is one of the best places in the city for skyline views and fireworks on Fourth of July weekend. The rooftop offers panoramic views of downtown, making it an ideal spot for couples or groups looking for a more elevated experience. Between food vendors, drinks, and music, it’s one of the strongest alternatives to battling the crowds at the main city events. 12. Kemah Boardwalk Kemah Boardwalk always delivers one of the most complete holiday experiences outside Houston. Guests can enjoy rides, waterfront dining, live music, and fireworks all in one place, making it easy to spend the whole day there. It’s a great family trip, but also makes for a fun couples getaway if you want a quick drive outside the city.

13. Jayda Wayda at Kamp Houston If you’re looking for nightlife this Fourth of July weekend, Jayda Wayda is making her return to Kamp Houston on Friday night to help kick things off. The event runs July 3rd from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and is expected to bring out a packed crowd, making it one of the hotter party spots heading into the holiday weekend. For those looking to start the celebrations early with sections, bottles, and a late-night vibe, this is one of the top nightlife moves in Houston.

Source: Radio One / Artistik Rebel 14. Houston Astros Weekend at Daikin Park If the Astros are in town, catching a game over holiday weekend is always a strong move. The energy downtown around the stadium adds to the holiday atmosphere, especially with bars and restaurants packed before and after the game. It’s a great option for sports fans who want something more than fireworks.

15. Market Square Park Independence Festival Market Square Park is hosting a free Independence Festival packed with live music, local vendors, and food trucks. Located in the middle of downtown, it’s one of the easiest free events to hit if you’re bar-hopping or staying nearby. The mix of food and entertainment makes it a simple all-ages stop.

Source: General / Discovery Green 16. Buffalo Bayou Park Picnic Buffalo Bayou Park is one of the most underrated ways to enjoy the holiday. Bring your own blanket, snacks, and drinks, and claim a spot early for one of the best free views of the downtown fireworks. It’s especially good for couples or friend groups who want a more low-key experience.

17. Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown Date Night Rooftop Cinema Club offers one of the best date-night vibes in Houston, especially on holiday weekend. Watching a movie outdoors with headphones, cocktails, and skyline views gives couples something different from the usual dinner outing. It’s intimate, laid back, and perfect if you’re avoiding the bigger crowds.

18. YFN Lucci and Belly Gang Kushington at Kamp Houston Kamp Houston is keeping the holiday weekend energy going with a Saturday night takeover featuring YFN Lucci and Belly Gang Kushington. The event takes place July 4th from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and is shaping up to be one of the biggest nightlife moves of the weekend for partygoers looking to celebrate after the fireworks. With sections, bottle service, and a packed crowd expected, it’s a strong option for anyone wanting to spend Independence Day weekend in the heart of Houston nightlife.

19. House of Blues Houston Holiday Concerts House of Blues is expected to have live performances and DJ sets throughout the holiday weekend. Located downtown, it’s a convenient nightlife option if you’re already near Discovery Green or the Astros game. The venue always brings strong energy and gives you an indoor option if the heat becomes too much.

20. The Secret Group Comedy Night For comedy lovers, The Secret Group remains one of Houston’s go-to spots for stand-up. Holiday weekends usually bring themed comedy nights and packed crowds looking for laughs. It’s a great alternative if you want to do something different than the usual fireworks and clubs.

Source: Richmond Funny Bone / Richmond Funny Bone 21. D.L. Hughley at Houston Improv D.L. Hughley brings veteran comedy star power to Houston this holiday weekend. Known for mixing social commentary with sharp humor, his sets are always a major draw. If you’re looking for a more polished comedy experience, this is one of the biggest comedy options in the city.

22. Galveston Beach Fireworks A quick trip to Galveston can completely change the pace of your holiday weekend. The beach offers fireworks, live music, and a laid-back coastal vibe that feels different from Houston’s city scene. It’s one of the best options for people who want water, nightlife, and fireworks all in one place.

23. Moody Gardens Staycation Moody Gardens is perfect if you want a mini getaway without leaving the Houston area too far behind. Between the aquarium, rainforest pyramid, pools, and resort vibes, it can turn your holiday weekend into a full staycation. It’s ideal for couples and families looking for a more upscale escape.

Source: General / Mikki’s Soulfood Cafe 24. 4th of July BBQ at Mikki’s The legendary soul food eatery will be serving mouth-watering BBQ, juicy chicken and sausage with all your favorite fixins at all three locations on July 4th from 11am to 6pm.

25. Hermann Park Pedal Boats Pedal boats at Hermann Park are one of Houston’s most underrated couple activities. The slower pace and scenic views make it a strong daytime date before grabbing dinner or heading to fireworks. It’s affordable, fun, and different from the usual weekend routine.

26. CityCentre Live Music and Patio Hopping CityCentre is one of Houston’s best nightlife districts for adults who want variety. You can bounce between restaurants, bars, and live music spots without needing to drive around. It’s a strong move for groups and couples who want a full night out.

27. Minons and Monsters If you’re looking for something easy and family-friendly this Fourth of July weekend, catching a screening of Minions is a strong option for kids and parents alike. The animated hit continues to be one of the most popular family films and gives everyone a chance to cool off indoors while still keeping the weekend fun. Whether it’s part of a theater matinee or discount summer movie series, it’s a simple way to mix in some downtime before the fireworks.

28. Sekai Pool Party If you’re looking to start Fourth of July weekend with a daytime turn-up, Sekai Night & Day is hosting the YFN Lucci “In My Mind” Pool & Day Party on Friday, July 3rd from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature appearances from YFN Lucci, along with hosts YK Niece and Breskii, making it one of the bigger day party moves heading into the holiday weekend. With poolside vibes, sections, and a packed crowd expected, it’s a strong option for anyone wanting to kick off the long weekend early before the city’s fireworks and nightlife take over.

Source: General / Radio One 29. Children’s Museum Houston The Children’s Museum is one of the best indoor family options during a hot holiday weekend. It offers interactive exhibits, creative stations, and activities designed to keep kids engaged for hours. Parents looking for daytime structure before evening fireworks will appreciate this one.