10 Ways to Tell If You’re Leaving the Right Tip at a Restaurant

Source: Daily Gather / General

Going out to eat is about more than just great food—it’s also about showing appreciation for the people who make your experience enjoyable. While tipping customs can vary, knowing how much to leave can help you avoid awkward moments and reward good service. Here are 10 ways to determine if you’re leaving a proper tip at a restaurant.

1. Start with 20%

For good service, 20% has become the standard at many full-service restaurants. If your server was attentive, friendly, and accurate, 20% is a solid benchmark.

2. Reward Exceptional Service

Did your server go above and beyond? Consider leaving 25% or more to recognize outstanding service.

3. Think About the Total Experience

A great dining experience includes more than just bringing food to the table. If your drinks stayed full, your order was correct, and the staff checked in regularly, that’s worth a good tip.

4. Don’t Punish Servers for Kitchen Mistakes

If your food took a long time because the kitchen was backed up but your server kept you informed and handled the situation well, consider tipping based on the service—not the delay.

5. Large Groups Often Include Gratuity

Always check your receipt before adding a tip. Many restaurants automatically include gratuity for parties of six or more.

6. Tip Before Discounts

If you use a coupon or gift card, it’s considered good etiquette to tip based on the original bill before discounts are applied.

7. Don’t Forget Carryout Orders

While not required, leaving a small tip of 10% or a few dollars for large takeout orders is a thoughtful way to thank the staff who prepared and packaged your meal.

8. Cash or Card Both Work

Whether you tip in cash or add it to your credit card, what matters most is leaving a fair amount. Cash can sometimes be more convenient for the server.

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9. Be Mindful of Local Customs

If you’re traveling, tipping expectations may be different. A quick look at local guidelines can help you avoid over- or under-tipping.

10. Ask Yourself One Simple Question

Would you be happy receiving the amount you’re leaving after providing that level of service? If the answer is yes, you’re probably on the right track.

Final Thought

Tipping is one of the simplest ways to show appreciation for hard work. While no amount is perfect for every situation, using these guidelines can help you leave a tip that’s fair, resp