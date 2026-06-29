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Angela Oakley & Shamea Morton Reach Boiling Point Over Affair

Angela Oakley & Shamea Morton's Beef Comes To Boiling Point Over George Affair Rumors

Angela Oakley and Shamea Morton's ongoing feud reached a boiling point as rumors swirled about Shamea and George's alleged affair.

Published on June 29, 2026

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RHOA, Angela Oakley, Shamea Morton
Source: WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo).

Angela Oakley and Shamea Morton got into some Scotland shenanigans during Sunday’s (June 28) episode of #RHOA, after the introduction of yet another super shady rumor that Angela says she’ll soon set the record straight on.

After already alleging that Shamea slept with Atlanta Hawks and Falcons players, Oakley confronted Morton over claims that she had slept with a man named George, the husband of her next-door neighbor, Ashley.

The clash escalated after Shamea accused Angela of being obsessed with her, saying Angela had been spreading rumors that she slept with her neighbor’s husband. Shamea insisted the story didn’t add up and claimed she actually heard from George and his wife, Ashley, that Angela had been the one asking questions about her and trying to dig up dirt for RHOA.

Angela pushed back, saying she and Ashley are neighbors and that George told her he had paid Shamea, which Shamea clarified was actually a charitable donation. Angela then took things further, confronting Shamea over breakfast and bluntly asking if she “f–ed George.” However, Shamea continued to deny the allegations, and the story remained murky, but not for long. 

Angela called Ashley to clear the air, but it didn’t go as planned.

Later in the episode, Angela was shown calling Ashley, who firmly denied ever saying Shamea slept with her husband. “I never told you that,” Ashley could be heard saying on the phone. Angela responded, “Ashley baby I never said that you said that,” adding, “Sex is not even something we spoke about,” despite earlier footage showing her directly questioning Shamea about George and at one point saying he told her, “She was so fine, I had to pay her.”

During the phone call, Ashley also revealed that Angela had asked her for “information” about Shamea directly, but that she chose to “remain neutral” in the situation, which left the housewives even more confused about Angela’s motive.

Angela admitted to being the source of the George rumor, but still tried to defend herself.

In a surprising twist, after the call, Angela changed her story and admitted she was the one who started the rumor.

“It came from me. I never said anybody said anything,” she admitted.

Shamea came to dinner with receipts from Ashley calling Angela a liar.

But the drama did not stop there. 

The situation escalated again at dinner when Shamea presented text messages showing she had spoken directly with Ashley to clear her name. In the messages, Ashley accused Angela of “lying” and said she “never” believed the rumor. She also claimed Angela was on a mission to “tarnish” Shamea’s reputation. Angela attempted to defend herself, but by that point, none of the other housewives appeared to believe her.

Still, she continued to maintain her innocence after the RHOA episode aired. Angela claimed that there were more “facts” to the story. 

“I was just having a private chat with my neighbor. It wasn’t my intention to bring it to the group, and I didn’t. Someone else chose to introduce it here. I assume to create the narrative we’ve seen tonight. The truth will be revealed,” she added.

Yikes! Do you think Angela Oakley is trying to do damage control now that her rumor about Shamea Morton is starting to fall apart? Tell us in the comments section.

RELATED CONTENT: Shamea Says She Sent Angela Cease-And-Desist Over ATL Athlete Affair Allegations, Affirms She’ll ‘Match Energy’ At #RHOA Reunion

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Angela Oakley & Shamea Morton's Beef Comes To Boiling Point Over George Affair Rumors was originally published on bossip.com

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