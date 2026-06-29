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Jennifer Lopez Turns Heads With Outfit at Prime Video’s Obsessed Fest

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at Prime Video's Obsessed Fest in L.A., debuting a dramatic nude illusion bodysuit while performing her new single and her revived chart hit "On the Floor."

Published on June 29, 2026

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Jennifer Lopez proved once again that she’s never far from the spotlight, making a surprise appearance at Prime Video’s first-ever Obsessed Fest in Los Angeles and turning heads with a bold fashion statement while celebrating the resurgence of one of her biggest hits.

Obsessed Fest - Inside
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

The 56-year-old singer and actress took the stage on Saturday, June 27, wearing a striking nude illusion corseted bodysuit paired with thigh-high boots. The custom ensemble featured sparkling embellishments and a collection of phrases and graphics woven into the design, adding an artistic touch to the eye-catching look.

Among the messages displayed on the outfit were “God is” on one thigh, “nature” on the other, “tough luck” across her abdomen and “boys do cry” on her shoulder, accompanied by an illustration of an angel. Lopez later gave fans a closer look at the intricate details by sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram, captioning the post, “Same soft buzz…same ol’ glow….”

The surprise performance came during Prime Video’s sold-out Obsessed Fest, an event designed to celebrate the streaming service’s most anticipated young adult series and films. Lopez treated the crowd to performances of her new single, “Everything’s Fine,” before launching into her 2011 global smash “On the Floor.”

The dance anthem has recently enjoyed an unexpected revival thanks to Prime Video’s hit series Off Campus. In a memorable Halloween episode, star Mika Abdalla, who portrays Allie, recreated Lopez’s iconic plunging green Versace dress while dancing to “On the Floor,” introducing the song to a new generation of viewers.

Lopez recently admitted she was caught off guard by the renewed popularity of the track. During a May appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she recalled learning from her team that “On the Floor” had reentered the Billboard charts for the first time in 15 years.

“They called me, and they were like, ‘On the Floor’ has entered the charts for the first time in 15 years,'” Lopez said. “I was like, ‘What?’ It was just like out of the blue. That’s so strange.”

The multi-hyphenate credited changing music listening habits for helping older songs find new audiences. She noted that her own children regularly listen to artists from different eras, mentioning legendary acts like The Beatles. Lopez also recalled spotting a group of teenage girls blasting Billy Joel on the beach, saying the experience made her smile.

The resurgence of “On the Floor” underscores the staying power of Lopez’s catalog, with streaming platforms, television series and social media continuing to breathe new life into classic hits. Between her surprise festival performance, fashion-forward stage look and renewed chart success, Lopez continues to demonstrate why she remains one of pop culture’s most enduring entertainers.

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