When It Comes To The XBOX Series X & Series S, Yesterday's Price, Is Not Today's Price

Future Publishing / Xbox

Microsoft is not moving consoles, but that’s not stopping the company from raising the prices of the Xbox Series X and Series S…AGAIN.

Yup, you read that correctly: after current XBOX CEO Asha Sharma openly admitted that the current consoles cost too much, XBOX is jacking up the price of its current consoles so much that it ccan’teven sell them at the moment.

In a blog post, XBOX announced an increase of “$100 for 512 GB models and US $150 for 1 TB models.” he company also announced it will be “sunsetting “the 2 TB model.

The reasoning for the price hike: the RAM shortage due to the AI boom.

Per Xbox Wire:

Last October, we increased XBOX console price by $20-$70 in the U.S. We hoped another price increase would not be necessary, and we have spent the last several months working with suppliers on options. Unfortunately, console storage and memory prices have increased by more than 2.5x and we expect another doubling by the fall of 2027. The entire consumer electronics industry is struggling with the current components crisis, but the effects are particularly hard on consoles. Unlike phones, computers, speakers, and other consumer devices, consoles are typically not sold at a profit, but instead for less than they cost to make.

XBOX Announced New Financial Programs To Help You Secure A Console Without Going Broke

Knowing that consoles now cost too damn much, XBOX did share financial programs to help you secure an XBOX, that’s if you still want one.

Buy Now, Pay Later: We’ve made it easier for players to use Buy Now, Pay Later options on eligible XBOX hardware purchases at Microsoft Stores, allowing you to break up your payment into predictable, short-term, interest-free installments.

We’ve made it easier for players to use Buy Now, Pay Later options on eligible XBOX hardware purchases at Microsoft Stores, allowing you to break up your payment into predictable, short-term, interest-free installments. Interest-Free Financing: We are working with partners to let players purchase eligible XBOX hardware at 0% APR financing for up to 12 months, giving players more flexibility with lower monthly payments and more budgeting control.

Previously Played Consoles: We are working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices. Players who are ready to upgrade or no longer use their console will be able to trade it in with participating retail partners for cash or store credit. Those consoles will then be made available at lower prices for players.

We are working with retail partners on new programs to provide previously played consoles at lower prices. Players who are ready to upgrade or no longer use their console will be able to trade it in with participating retail partners for cash or store credit. Those consoles will then be made available at lower prices for players. Certified Refurbished Consoles: XBOX Certified Refurbished Consoles are available at Microsoft Stores for up to US$100 off MSRP.

The Asha Sharma Honeymoon At XBOX Is Over

When Asha Sharma took over as XBOX CEO, she hit the ground running, announcing a slew of changes, including that XBOX Game Pass was too expensive and would get a price cut. She got rid of “Xbox Gaming” and resurrected the original XBOX branding.

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The goodwill has come to a screeching halt following the XBOX Games Showcase, which, looking back now, seemed like an upfront for the company.

Sharma and co. announced a return to console exclusivity by snatching back Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution, keeping both titles off the PS5 console.

Then, in another strange move, Senua, a new game from Ninja Theory, was announced while knowing it was actively trying to find a way to unload the studio without having to shutter it completely.

Combine this with the news of price hikes, XBOX hardware sales falling to the lowest level ever recorded for the month, it’s a rough time to be an Xbox fan.

You can see reactions to the Series X and Series S price going up again below.