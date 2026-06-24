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Heat Land Giannis in Blockbuster Trade

After 13 seasons and a championship run, the Milwaukee Bucks are moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo, sending the two-time MVP to the Miami Heat.

Published on June 24, 2026

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The Milwaukee Bucks are trading franchise cornerstone Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster deal for Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and a package of draft assets, sources told ESPN. The picks include Miami’s No. 13 selection in Tuesday’s NBA draft, unprotected first-rounders in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 pick swap and a 2033 second-rounder.

2021 NBA Finals - Game One
Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

The deal is currently structured as a two-team trade and is expected to be finalized July 6, though both sides could explore expanding it before then. Miami president Pat Riley lands another marquee acquisition, pairing the two-time MVP and 2021 Finals MVP with Bam Adebayo to anchor the Heat’s push in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, pivots toward a younger core, acquiring four players in their 20s along with significant draft capital. Herro, a 2025 All-Star and Wisconsin native, has averaged 19.5 points per game in his career. Jaquez emerged as a key contributor last season, finishing runner-up for Sixth Man of the Year, while Ware and Jakucionis add size and upside.

The Bucks weighed offers from both Miami and Boston, which proposed a package centered on Jaylen Brown, but ultimately favored the Heat’s mix of youth, flexibility and long-term assets. The move signals a new era in Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo’s 13-season run that included 10 All-Star selections, multiple MVPs and the franchise’s first championship in 50 years.

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