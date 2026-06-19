Fairest Of Them All! A Gallery Of Mirror Mesmerizers, Spellbinding Stunners & Dreamy Dazzlers Who Served Main Princess Energy At Disney Parks, Vol. 2

Don’t sleep on these beauties!

Source: IG: @malikanurab

We’re back with another Black girl magical showcase of mirror mesmerizers, spellbinding stunners, and dreamy divas who dazzled, delighted, and dilly-dallied at the famed Disney theme parks across the globe.

Disney’d down to the polka dotted socks, these bright-eyed beauties continue to serve main princess energy at the parks where guests are flocking to enjoy exciting new limited-time experiences this summer.

At Walt Disney World Resort, it’s all about Cool KIDS’ SUMMER where kids and kids-at-heart can show off their fancy feet at vibrant dance parties, make memories with surprise character appearances, play interactive games, and soak up feel-good summer vibes.

Bustling with excitement, there’s something for every Disney fan, young or older-than-young during Cool KID SUMMER (which runs through Sept. 8), especially if you love Goofy, Toy Story, Star Wars, Bluey or THE MUPPETS.

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In one of the gnarliest ride imaginings, maybe ever, Hollywood Studios transformed The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith into The Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets in a color-splashed refresh that’s official open at the park.

The rockin’ and rollin’ ride drops you into the middle of The Electric Mayhem’s biggest night yet with high-speed thrills, a super cool soundtrack featuring Questlove, Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, Def Leppard, and more, and a VIP list like no other.

Yep, it’s totally awesome, dude, and one of several reasons to get your coins together for a Disney World trip this summer.

Will you be celebrating Cool KID SUMMER at Disney World? Tell us down below and enjoy our pixie-dusted gallery of mirror mesmerizers who brought main princess energy to Disney Parks on the flip.