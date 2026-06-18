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The Most Viral Moments from The Knicks Championship Parade

Published on June 18, 2026

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Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 18, 2026
Source: NDZ/Star Max / Getty

For the first time in 53 years, the New York Knicks are NBA champions again, and in New York City, that means far more than basketball. The Knicks’ 2026 title ends one of the longest championship droughts in pro sports and gives generations of fans a moment they’ve waited a lifetime to see. From packed nights inside Madison Square Garden to decades of heartbreak, the franchise has remained one of the city’s emotional centerpieces. Now, after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games, the Knicks are back on top.

New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

For New Yorkers, this championship is about loyalty finally paying off. Since the glory days of Willis Reed and Walt Frazier, fans have endured the highs and lows of every era, from Patrick Ewing carrying the franchise in the ‘90s to the battles of John Starks, Allan Houston and Latrell Sprewell. This win feels like a salute to every generation that kept believing.

The city celebrated in full Thursday morning as the championship parade kicked off at 10 a.m. from Battery Park, rolling up Broadway through the historic Canyon of Heroes before ending at New York City Hall. Thousands lined the streets hours early, turning lower Manhattan into a sea of blue and orange as one of the biggest celebrations in recent New York sports history took over the city.

New York Knicks Championship Parade & Ceremony
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

And it wasn’t just fans celebrating. New York icons like Spike Lee, Fat Joe, Chris Rock and Alicia Keys all saluted the Knicks’ championship run, showing just how deeply this team is tied to the culture of the city. And here are clips from the funniest, wildest and coolest moments from today’s championship parade in New York City.

Check out the best viral clips below.

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