Jordyn Woods’ Lucky Knicks Bag Faces Game 3 Security Challenge

Jordyn Woods may be one of the most recognizable faces courtside at New York Knicks games, but a new security policy for Game 3 of the NBA Finals is threatening to sideline one of her most important game-day accessories: her lucky bag.

Ahead of Monday night’s matchup at Madison Square Garden, arena officials and the United States Secret Service announced a strict no-bag policy for fans attending the game. The enhanced security measures come as President Donald Trump is expected to be in attendance, prompting officials to encourage guests to bring as few personal items as possible.

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For Woods, fiancée of Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns, the restriction presents a unique dilemma. The model and entrepreneur has become known for her playoff superstitions, particularly a custom handbag she believes has helped fuel the team’s postseason success.

Hours before tipoff, Woods shared an Instagram Story reacting to a report from ABC 7’s Jaysha Patel, who jokingly pleaded for an exception to the rule.

“President Trump will be attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals. There is a strict no bag policy tonight,” Patel wrote. “But please tell me Jordyn Woods is the exception and she can bring her lucky bag.”

Woods reposted the message, adding, “Even the news knows how important the bag is.”

The accessory’s significance dates back to the playoffs, when Woods debuted a custom Tux Clutch Mini from her Woods by Jordyn collection. Since then, she has incorporated the bag into a growing list of game-day rituals.

“At this point, I’m not risking changing anything,” Woods previously told Vogue of her winning streak superstitions.