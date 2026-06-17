Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Pizza Hut Sold for $2.7 Billion: End of an Era for the Pizza Giant

Pizza Hut is getting new owners in a massive $2.7 billion deal. Parent company Yum! Brands announced it will sell Pizza Hut’

Published on June 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Red circular logo with white text reading "Pizza Hut".
Source: Pizza Hut of MD / Pizza Hut of MD

Pizza Hut is getting new owners in a massive $2.7 billion deal. Parent company Yum! Brands announced it will sell Pizza Hut’s operations outside mainland China to LongRange Capital for $1.5 billion, while Yum China Holdings will acquire the chain’s China business for $1.2 billion.

The sale comes after years of declining sales and increased competition from rival pizza chains. Yum! Brands says the move will allow the company to focus on growth, technology, and its other major brands, including KFC and Taco Bell.

Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut became one of the most recognizable names in the restaurant industry, known for its iconic red-roof restaurants, stuffed crust pizza, and family dining experience. However, changing consumer habits, delivery competition, and store closures have created challenges for the brand in recent years.

The company expects the transactions to close later this year, and Pizza Hut locations will continue operating as normal during the transition.

While ownership may be changing, Pizza Hut’s famous pizzas, wings, and breadsticks aren’t going anywhere. For millions of customers, this marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of America’s most iconic pizza brands

Related Tags

China KFC

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Hip-Hop Wired
A person in a red costume stands on a platform surrounded by flames, with the word "CASINO" illuminated in large letters behind them.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 2 Recap: Baby Keem, Ian & B Jacks Keep The Energy Rolling

Hip-Hop Wired
SINGAPORE-DIPLOMACY-DEFENCE-SHANGRI-LA

G.I. Nope Pete Hegseth Clowned For Struggle Workout Video

Hip-Hop Wired
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Hip-Hop Wired
A group of smiling people celebrating Black Music Month, with the text "BLK MUSIC MONTH Sounds of the Culture" and logos for G2 and Black Promoters.
Trending
Smiling father and son preparing food in kitchen at home
5 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

40 Great Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for Under $100

The Turkey Leg Hut
Good Morning H-Town  |  Bennett Koffa

I Finally Tried Turkey Leg Hut… And Now I Understand Houston

21 Items
Obituaries  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ex-NFL Player Aldon Smith Dead At 36 Just Days After Admitting To "Struggling"

A bronze statue of the goddess of justice holding scales stands in a courtroom, with two headshot photos of young men displayed below.
H-Town  |  J. Bachelor

Jury Finds Karmelo Anthony GUILTY In Austin Metcalf Death

A bald, bearded man wearing a black jacket and sitting at a microphone setup, smiling at the camera. The text on his jacket reads "TLH".
Crime  |  J. Bachelor

Ex-Turkey Leg Hut Owner Admits to Firebombing Rival Venue

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close