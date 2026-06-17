Pizza Hut Sold for $2.7 Billion: End of an Era for the Pizza Giant

Source: Pizza Hut of MD / Pizza Hut of MD

Pizza Hut is getting new owners in a massive $2.7 billion deal. Parent company Yum! Brands announced it will sell Pizza Hut’s operations outside mainland China to LongRange Capital for $1.5 billion, while Yum China Holdings will acquire the chain’s China business for $1.2 billion.

The sale comes after years of declining sales and increased competition from rival pizza chains. Yum! Brands says the move will allow the company to focus on growth, technology, and its other major brands, including KFC and Taco Bell.

Founded in 1958, Pizza Hut became one of the most recognizable names in the restaurant industry, known for its iconic red-roof restaurants, stuffed crust pizza, and family dining experience. However, changing consumer habits, delivery competition, and store closures have created challenges for the brand in recent years.

The company expects the transactions to close later this year, and Pizza Hut locations will continue operating as normal during the transition.

While ownership may be changing, Pizza Hut’s famous pizzas, wings, and breadsticks aren’t going anywhere. For millions of customers, this marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of America’s most iconic pizza brands