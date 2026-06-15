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Fred Alexander Jr., Longtime Drummer for Lakeside, Passes Away

Published on June 15, 2026

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  • Lakeside band confirmed the passing of their longtime drummer Fred Alexander Jr.
  • Alexander joined the band in 1977 and was instrumental in their success and longevity.
  • The band has continue performing as 'The Original Lakeside,' with dates planned for later this year.
"Lakeside" Funk Band Portrait Session
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

We are sad to report that Fred Alexander Jr., longtime drummer for legendary funk band Lakeside, has passed away. The band confirmed his passing on their official social media pages.

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Guitarist Stephen Shockley also confirmed his passing with the following statement on Facebook:

Today is a Very Sad Day for our band Lakeside because we lost Fred Alexander…The little General…… The Backbone to all of our Records with his lock down drum playing …The most Driven and persistent Man I’ve ever known… That’s why he became administrator of our organization… i mean .. he could find a gig in the back of a Goodwill… under a rock or buried in the mud…. He kept us working after all seemed lost some twelve years ago… He made sure that our taxes were paid.. He Kept our Trademark consistent and up to date… he Made sure that our plane flights were always taken care of… and he loved doing the job.. But most of all , he was a Brother… We rode together through all of our albums, all of our concerts Tv Shows, Ups And Downs…. Until the wheels fell off… Unfortunately For us and Mr. Fred Alexander… Today was that Day … after 49 years together in friendship music and Brotherhood…God stepped in and said “I can take care of him a little better so yall Hand him over.. I Got This.. Rest In Heaven Little General… I love you and We All Do with all our Hearts Fred….you’ll be missed.. Those are some little BIG Shoes to fill!!!

As noted by SoulTracks, Alexander joined the Dayton, OH-based band in 1977, back when it was known as Lakeside Express. The band’s unique sound caught the attention of legendary music figure Dick Griffey, who became their manager. After a couple of ill-fated stints with Motown and ABC Records, Griffey moved the group to his own SOLAR Records.

As one of SOLAR’s flagship acts, Lakeside hit the ground running with “It’s All The Way Live,” which reached the top 5 on the R&B charts in 1978. With their gritty funk sound and their stage presence (complete with elaborate costumes), their run on the charts continued through the early 1980s. Hits included “Your Wish Is My Command,” “Raid,” and a remake of The Beatles’ “I Wanna Hold Your Hand.”

Arguably, the band’s biggest hit was the funky “Fantastic Voyage.” The track reached #1 on the R&B charts and was the group’s only entry on the Billboard Hot 100 (#55). Rapper Coolio would later remake the track in 1994, peaking at #2 on the Rap Singles chart and #3 on the Hot 100.

Six of the original members, including Alexander, have continued to tour as “The Original Lakeside.” At press time, the band was scheduled to perform several dates in 2026, including this year’s One Voyage Cruise in October.

We send our love to the members of The Original Lakeside, Alexander’s family, and all affected by this tremendous loss.

Fred Alexander Jr., Longtime Drummer for Lakeside, Passes Away was originally published on myclassixatl.com

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