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Today’s oil and gas industry workers face mounting dangers on the field

Workers in the oil and gas industry face among the highest job-related health and safety risks. Learn about them and their legal implications in this guide.

Published on June 15, 2026

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Oil and gas industry workers face mounting dangers on the field
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The oil and gas industry is one of the most dangerous sectors to work in. The hazards may include anything from physical threats to chemical exposure.

How serious are these risk factors? According to CDC reports, the oil and gas industry workers suffered 2,101 severe injuries from 2015 to 2022. Contract workers in well-servicing and drilling are at particularly high risk of injury.

What Are the Risks in the Oil and Gas Industry?

Almost all hazards in the oil and gas sector can be divided into four categories. Here’s a short list of the risks associated with each of these categories.

1. Physical Risks

Oilfield explosions and fires are among the most common causes of injuries and fatalities. A prime example of this was the Deepwater Horizon explosion in 2010, which turned into one of the biggest environmental disasters of all time.

Physical oil rig hazards include injuries caused by slips and falls. Improper use of heavy machinery can also cause crush injuries and fatalities.

2. Ergonomic Risks

Ergonomic risks involve repetitive strain injuries that may occur due to awkward postures and repeated movements. Since so many oil and gas tasks cause ergonomic risks, these remain among the most common oilfield injuries.

Many workers are also asked to work in confined spaces or lift heavy objects. Over time, both these tasks can lead to musculoskeletal injuries.

3. Chemical Risks

Exposure to hazardous chemicals used in drilling and processing can cause a variety of issues. In 1984, exposure to methyl isocyanate at the Bhopal pesticide plant led to the worst industrial disaster ever. Common associated risks include:

  • Skin conditions
  • Respiratory problems
  • Hydrogen sulfide poisoning
  • Long-term chronic illnesses

4. Psychosocial Risks

Oil and gas is a high-pressure industry where one mistake can spell doom. In combination with long working hours, these working conditions often lead to stress. For affected employees, this could contribute to:

  • Mental health issues
  • Reduced job performance
  • Increased chance of accidents

How Should You Protect Yourself in the Field?

If you work in the oil and gas industry, you already know that safety is paramount. Safety measures can vary based on your job, but the essentials include:

  • Using gloves and helmets
  • Wearing fire-resistant clothing
  • Taking safety training courses
  • Running emergency drills

Of course, there are safety measures you’re not responsible for. For example, your facility must have consistent maintenance and inspection schedules. They should also have a well-defined plan for emergency situations.

If you end up injured at work, your priority should be to determine fault. This will help you choose between filing a civil suit and a workers’ compensation claim. Consult an oilfield injury law firm in Houston to learn more about your case.

Oil and Gas Safety Made Easy

As you can see, working in the oil and gas industry isn’t for everyone. If you choose this line of work, you should do everything in your power to reduce your injury risks. The above guide can help you get started.

Looking to learn more about protecting yourself in the workplace? At 97.9, we have plenty of content on work safety and health hazards!

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