Leela James Lights Up Baytown's FREE Juneteenth

Leela James is a respected soul singer with a rich musical lineage and impressive chart success.

Her latest album, 2Be Honest, showcases her vulnerable side while maintaining her signature fire.

The Juneteenth celebration in Baytown, TX features Leela James as the headliner, with a lineup of diverse artists and family-friendly activities.

Source: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Y’all know I don’t pass out love unless it’s earned, and Leela James earned hers a long time ago. I had the pleasure of sitting across from this LA-born soul powerhouse and let me tell you — the woman is the truth. She came up soaking in James Brown, Etta James, Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack, and Mavis Staples. You hear all of that in her voice. That ain’t an accident. That’s a lineage.

A Career Built on Grit and Grace

Leela’s been putting in work since the jump. She made her debut back in 2000 on The Roots’ “Work,” then went on to share studio space with legends and trailblazers alike — Ray Charles, Raphael Saadiq, even Kanye West. We’re talking real pedigree here.

And the numbers don’t lie. She’s notched two #1 hits on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart — “Don’t Want You Back” in 2017 and “Complicated” in 2021, with that video racking up over 28 million YouTube views. Add in a NAACP Image Award nomination, a Soul Train Music Award nomination, and a SoulTracks Female Artist of the Year win, and you’ve got one of soul music’s most underrated forces. I said what I said.

2Be Honest — And Now on Vinyl

Her latest project, 2Be Honest (2BHONEST), shows a softer, more vulnerable Leela. She still brings that fire, but this time she lets you see the tender side too. And here’s the part that had me hype — she dropped it on vinyl. As a collector myself, I respect that deeply.

The timing is perfect. The RIAA’s 2025 Year-End report shows US recorded music hit a record $11.5 billion, with vinyl making up more than three-quarters of all physical music revenue. Wax is back, baby — and Leela’s riding that wave the right way.

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Come Celebrate Juneteenth in Baytown — FREE

Now here’s where you come in. Leela James headlines Baytown’s Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 13, 2026 at Bicentennial Park, 1001 Market St, Baytown, TX 77520. She hits the stage at 10:00 PM, with fireworks right after.

The lineup is stacked: DJ Donnie Houston, DJ GT Mayne, Piano Vibes, Bree Terry, The C.I.T.Y. Band, and KIRBY. Plus food vendors, shopping, a Dominoes Tournament, and family activities all day.

Best part? It’s FREE and non-ticketed. Bring your chairs, your blankets, and your people. Let’s celebrate our culture, our freedom, and one of soul’s finest. See you there.

Leela James Lights Up Baytown's FREE Juneteenth was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com