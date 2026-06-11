Serena Williams Makes Winning Return After Four-Year Absence

Source: Serena Williams (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) / Getty Images

After nearly four years away from professional competition, the 44-year-old made a winning return at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London. Teaming up with 19-year-old Canadian star Victoria Mboko in doubles action, Williams helped secure a straight-sets victory over the tournament’s third-seeded team, winning 7-6(2), 6-2.

The match marked Serena’s first professional appearance since the 2022 U.S. Open. Despite the lengthy layoff, she showed flashes of the power, determination, and dominance that helped her capture 23 Grand Slam singles titles and become one of the greatest athletes in sports history.

Fans packed the stands and welcomed Williams back with thunderous applause as she stepped onto the court. Her return quickly became one of the biggest stories in tennis, with social media buzzing about her performance and what could come next.

Although Williams graded her own performance as a “C-minus,” her trademark serve remained a major weapon, reaching speeds close to 120 mph. The victory was made even more meaningful as her daughters were able to watch her compete professionally, creating a special family moment.

The win has already sparked speculation about a potential Wimbledon appearance later this summer. While Williams has not committed to a full-time return, her performance proved that she can still compete at a high level against top competition.

For now, fans around the world are celebrating the return of a true icon. Whether this marks the beginning of another chapter or simply a mem